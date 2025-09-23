ControlUp Passes AWS Foundational Technical Review; ControlUp ONE Now Available on AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced that it has successfully passed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR). In addition, ControlUp ONE, the company’s industry-leading DEX platform, is now available on the AWS Marketplace , enabling customers and AWS partners to easily procure and deploy ControlUp solutions with the confidence of AWS validation.

The AWS FTR is a rigorous review process that ensures software solutions adhere to AWS best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence. Passing the FTR affirms that ControlUp ONE meets the highest standards for delivering trusted, enterprise-grade experiences on AWS.

By passing the AWS Foundational Technical Review, ControlUp ONE delivers customers the assurance of enhanced security and compliance, improved reliability and resilience, and optimized performance with cost efficiency. The validation also confirms ControlUp’s alignment with AWS operational best practices, ensuring quicker updates, proactive monitoring, and faster issue resolution. In addition, the FTR strengthens ControlUp’s standing as a validated AWS Partner, simplifying access for customers and partners through programs such as ISV Accelerate and AWS Marketplace.

“With the successful completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review and the availability of ControlUp ONE on AWS Marketplace, we’re making it even easier for organizations to modernize how they manage digital employee experiences,” said Dustin Segura, Director of Alliances ControlUp. “This validation demonstrates our commitment to delivering secure, high-performing, and operationally excellent solutions while simplifying procurement and accelerating adoption for both customers and partners in the AWS ecosystem.”

ControlUp ONE unifies real-time monitoring, analytics, and remediation capabilities across physical, virtual, and cloud-delivered desktops and applications. By meeting AWS’s stringent FTR requirements and expanding availability through AWS Marketplace, ControlUp ensures customers gain trusted access to solutions that enhance employee productivity, reduce IT overhead, and drive operational efficiency.

For more information about ControlUp ONE visit https://www.controlup.com/platform/ . View ControlUp ONE on the AWS Marketplace here.

