MathCo Unveils Systemic AI for Enterprise

BENGALURU, India and CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, today announced the launch of its Systemic AI Programmatic Suite of Solutions, designed to help enterprises move beyond siloed AI pilots and activate enterprise-wide intelligence for tangible business impact. This approach is powered by NucliOS® Studio, MathCo’s enterprise-grade, context-aware decision intelligence platform.





Despite years of investment, most enterprises struggle to scale AI, and projects often fail to deliver expected ROI. Systemic AI introduces a programmatic approach to utilize AI in existing decision-making systems and reimagine business processes by infusing agents with a purpose and context to deliver enterprise-grade impact.

Anuj Krishna, President – Growth and Technology and Cofounder at MathCo, said, “AI adoption has been stuck in a pilot trap for too long. Many of our customers tell us they now hear an ‘agent for everything’ pitch in almost every meeting, which only adds noise instead of progress. With Systemic AI, enterprises can finally move from experimentation to transformation – faster and with assured business impact.”

For large enterprises looking to transform and automate their business processes with AI, Systemic AI provides a robust, customized program. Powered by NucliOS Studio’s pre-built AI-native accelerators and solutions, organizations can move from data to decisions to outcomes up to 4X faster.

Shridhar Guntury, Chief Technology Officer at MathCo, added, “NucliOS empowers organizations to build contextual, explainable, and enterprise-ready AI solutions that deliver real business outcomes at scale and speed. Systemic AI powered by NucliOS is already bringing real value to some of our CPG and Pharma clients.”

At the heart of this innovation is NucliOS Studio, which powers every step of the AI journey through three seamlessly integrated studios:

Data Studio : Builds an AI-ready foundation with governed, high-quality, and discoverable data products.

: Builds an AI-ready foundation with governed, high-quality, and discoverable data products. AI Studio : Onboards and orchestrates enterprise AI agents, integrates with multiple LLMs, and ensures robust governance.

: Onboards and orchestrates enterprise AI agents, integrates with multiple LLMs, and ensures robust governance. Decision Studio: Simulates, automates, and deploys AI-driven decisions and applications, ensuring consistent, trusted enterprise value.





Real-World Impact of Systemic AI Across Enterprise Personas

MathCo’s Systemic AI, powered by NucliOS Studio, is already delivering measurable outcomes for different enterprise personas:

For Data Leaders (CIOs, CDOs, Data Engineering Teams) 25% increase in data accuracy 80% effort reduction through automation Solutions: Data Discoverability, Visual QC Assistant, Data Query Assistant, Content Tagging Portal, DQM Agent, Metadata Management Portal



For Functional Leaders (Insights, Analytics, Commercial & R&D Teams) 5X faster insight generation 3X higher insights adoption across business teams Solutions: Hypotheses & Insights Generation, Scenario Analysis Agent, Primary Market Research Agent, AI-Assisted Stories



For Business Leaders (Strategy, Finance, Operations, Marketing Heads) $450M+ in revenue impact $200M+ in cost savings Solutions: Call Planning Agent, Product Recommendation Engine, Marketer GPT, Patient Benefit Verification, Donor Health Analysis, Underwriter GPT



Already, NucliOS-powered Systemic AI has delivered $800M+ in business value, deployed for 100+ use cases across industries including retail, CPG, pharma, manufacturing, and financial services.

Manu Sharma, Chief Strategy and Solutions Officer at MathCo, said, “Systemic AI is not just the next stage of AI; it is a fundamental shift in how organizations drive transformation, unlocking sustainable ROI and long-term competitive advantage.”

To further help enterprises understand how to shift from pilots to systemic transformation, MathCo has released a whitepaper on Systemic AI. The company has already conducted 50+ workshops with industry leaders to educate them on applying Systemic AI in real-world enterprise contexts.

About MathCo:

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo’s proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

Media Contact:

Shubham Kishore

shubham.kishore@mathco.com

+91 7827680885

Disclaimer: This content is provided by TheMathCompany Pvt Ltd.. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26851488-808d-4e2b-8ca2-13ade0e08798

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db776d5-b7a3-488f-bae7-dc999542d5e7