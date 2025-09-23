Keith Moore of AutoScheduler Wins in Austin Business Journal’s Best CEO Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, announces that CEO Keith Moore has been named the winner in the small business category in the Austin Business Journal’s Best CEO Awards. Keith was selected for his outstanding leadership skills, focus on customer success, and innovative technology that makes supply chains smarter, faster, and more resilient.

“I’m honored to be named Best CEO by the Austin Business Journal,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This recognition really belongs to the AutoScheduler team and to our customers who trust us to solve hard problems in the warehouse every day. Winning this award reflects our relentless focus on customer outcomes with solutions that orchestrate real work, protect margins, and make supply chains more productive.”

The Austin Business Journal Best CEO Awards are given in nine categories, ranging from Startup CEO to Extra Large Company CEO. Nominees have a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance. For example, Keith Moore has been named a Food Logistics Rock Star of the Supply Chain and a Pros to Know from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

The nominees’ sphere of influence should extend beyond the scope of the nominee’s career, such as a contribution to his or her industry and/or a leadership role in the philanthropic, civic, or political arenas. Keith Moore participates in industry conferences, such as speaking at the Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo on How PepsiCo Uses AI and Optimization to Evolve Warehouse Decision-Making; hosts webinars on transformation and innovation, such as a LinkedIn Live Event on Cutting Through the AI Buzzwords; and writes articles for leading industry trade and business magazines, like for Forbes Technology Council.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.