British Men’s Activewear Brand Reprimo Makes Exclusive US Debut with JD Sports

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British men's activewear brand Reprimo is making its US debut this September, launching exclusively at JD Sports stores in the US, including hero locations in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Baltimore, Texas and New York, and direct from Reprimo.com.

Rooted in the sport-rich culture of the UK’s North West, by athlete and entrepreneur Tom Jones, Reprimo was created to fill a clear gap in the activewear market - blending elite-level performance with everyday streetwear appeal; from sweat-wicking compression tops worn by UFC fighters to tapered joggers designed to match the latest sneaker drops. Developed by Reprimo, with insights from JD Sports on the US market, the capsule collection for the US taps into a growing demand for compression wear that works just as well on the street as it does in the gym, delivering performance without sacrificing style.

Reprimo’s product is tested by elite fighters in boxing and MMA in the toughest training environments, built to make that transition seamlessly from the gym to the road.

Reprimo’s products are also designed with outfit coordination in mind, incorporating unconventional colors that stand out in a market dominated by neutrals, and aligned with upcoming sneaker drops from the leading footwear brands.

Each piece is crafted from high-performance fabrics including sweat-wicking poly-elastane and polyamide blends, offering both function and comfort. Price points range from $35 to $135.

The full collection , available exclusively to JD Sports, includes:

Performance Base Layer Balaclava Hoodie

Performance Base Layer Pant

Cirrus Jacket & Flight Windbreaker

Flight Pants

Performance Base Layer T-shirt

Motion Hoodie and Motion Jogger





The US has been Reprimo’s ambition from the start. For Jones, the expansion is a return to a market he knows well - not just as a former pro athlete, but as a brand-builder. Before launching Reprimo in 2023, Jones helped scale British streetwear brand Hoodrich into 28 international markets. His vision for Reprimo draws on his experience as a professional athlete and brand builder, combining sport insight with global fashion expertise.

“Reprimo was built off conversations in gyms with elite athletes, solving problems they told us no one else was fixing,” said Tom Jones, Founder and CEO at Reprimo. “We pressure test every fabric, every fit, and every stitch. If it won’t survive six heavy sessions every week in an elite fight camp, and just as many, it doesn’t get made.

“There’s a large group who wants high-performance products, but doesn’t want to compromise on how it looks. It’s about being just as happy in an intense training session as you are when wearing it to and from the gym.”

Reprimo has grown from a direct-to-consumer startup to a retail partner of JD Sports, now stocked in stores across the UK and Ireland. In its second year, the brand saw nearly 400% year-over-year growth, with projections set to double again in 2026.

“JD is at the centre of youth culture in every corner of the globe. Our vision and mission statement is defined as ‘Connect Globally, Inspire Locally, Empower Individually’, said Matt Roberts, VP of Divisional Merchandise at JD Sports USA.

“We’ve seen Reprimo’s impressive growth and how well people have responded to it, both in the gym and on the street back in the UK and Ireland. There isn’t anyone else in this space - it’s unique luxury streetwear that performs in the gym.

“In our constant strive to obsess the consumer across the globe, we identified a pocket of the USA where we saw a big opportunity for Reprimo to come into a crowded market, disrupt the sector and offer the consumer something they didn’t know existed but knew they needed.”

This initial US launch will feature the single exclusive Reprimo x JD Sports US collection in JD Sports stores and online at jdsports.com . Starting in spring/summer 2026, Reprimo and JD Sports plan to expand their partnerships with more seasonal drops.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d241655-4ef2-46f8-a56a-6e8d90b3b8e0