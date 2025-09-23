Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Engages PCAOB Auditing Firm to Prepare for Uplist to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc, ( OTC:FITY ) a Nevada-based holding company revolutionizing health, wellness, and biotech through AI-driven drug repurposing and functional medicine, today announced that it has signed a letter of engagement with a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm. The engagement covers audits of the Company's 2024 and 2025 financial statements.

The completion of these audits represents a critical step in Fifty 1 Labs' plan to uplist its shares to the OTCQB® Venture Market, an established marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group. The OTCQB tier requires companies to meet strict reporting, financial, and governance standards, including maintaining audited financials.

"Our engagement with a PCAOB auditing firm demonstrates Fifty 1 Labs' commitment to transparency, compliance, and the highest standards of corporate governance," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. "By undertaking two full years of audits, we are building the foundation for an uplist to OTCQB and strengthening shareholder confidence in our financial reporting as we execute on our mission to transform biotech and functional medicine."

The Company believes that an OTCQB listing will broaden its visibility within the investment community, attract institutional and retail investors, and enhance overall liquidity in its stock.

Fifty 1 Labs continues to advance its portfolio of biotech and wellness initiatives, leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate drug repurposing and advance personalized approaches to health through functional medicine.

Fifty 1 Labs recently announced the publication of a landmark technical primer on "transportability" methods in oncology real-world evidence (RWE). Authored by CTO Alind Gupta and CEO Paul Arora, the primer, published in the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research ( https://becarispublishing.com/doi/10.57264/cer-2025-0041 ) showcases the company's leadership at the intersection of advanced statistics, AI, and oncology data.

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), is revolutionizing drug discovery by leveraging AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

