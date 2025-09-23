Keepr.Co Closes $400,000 Crowdfund, surpassing $1.3 Million in Total Funding

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keepr, also known as kitkeeper.co.uk, represents a digitally-led alternative to conventional self-storage solutions. Utilising a platform with a network of logistics and warehouse providers, Keepr facilitates the delivery of storage boxes, the collection of packed items, and their secure storage until retrieval is required. Positioned as the ‘Airbnb for storage’, the company has successfully raised over $1.3 million, including $400,000 through crowdfunding efforts, and several grants from InnovateUK.





Keepr has served more than 4,000 customers across 40+ cities in the United Kingdom, Keepr has ambitious plans to expand its operations to the United States. The company aims to revolutionise the fragmented $70 billion global storage market by leveraging artificial intelligence to automate operations and provide a seamless storage experience for a diverse range of users, including students, renters, and individuals looking to make more space from their homes.

The raise attracted over 250 investors, including early customers, and seasoned backers, and follows 100%+ year-on-year growth since the start-up launched in 2021. Keepr has become one of the fastest growing companies in the UK as it provides the most loved storage alternatives available.

Keepr began as kitkeeper.co.uk, a student-focused solution to end-of-term chaos. Today, its customer base has expanded to include downsizers, renters redecorating their homes, and families moving into smaller properties due to economic, and life circumstance pressures.

One backer said, “I was an early user of Keepr Storage back at Uni, it was an absolute lifesaver.” It is amazing to see how far it has come and excited to contribute to the campaign!”

Keepr Storage (formally kitkeeper.co.uk) is transforming a $70bn+ global storage market that remains largely fragmented. It has become the modern alternative to self-storage, using a network of pre-existing providers to deliver empty boxes, collect packed items, and store them securely until you need them back. Whether you are between flats, between terms, or just need to make more space at home, Keepr makes storing your stuff as easy as ordering an Uber.

Michael McCreadie, Keepr’s Founder and CEO stated, “we are building a tech-powered, customer-first alternative to self-storage, one that actually fits how people live now.”

Keepr Storage has received backing from Innovate UK, The King’s Trust, and The University of York, and more recently brought on Jeff Kelisky, former CEO of Republic, as Chairman (and an investor).

“This could be really big,” said Kelisky. “I am interested in working on hard problems that are going to make a difference in the world we live in. When I saw Mike doing this, and how others misunderstood the real levers of success in the space, that is what attracted me to Keepr.”

With $1m+ raised to date, Keepr plans to scale its logistics network, leveraging ai to automate its core operations, and continue building what it calls “the most effortless storage experience in the world.”

Keepr’s roots in student storage remain a cornerstone of its success. Under the kitkeeper.co.uk brand, the company was consistently rated as the UK’s number one student storage business, trusted by thousands of university students who needed a stress-free way to manage their belongings between terms. The early reputation for reliability and service has given Keepr.co a powerful foundation as it broadens into the wider consumer market.

Keepr now positions itself as the best option for “storage near me,”, anytime, anywhere, whether you’re a student, renter, or homeowner. The ability to offer door-to-door service across more than 40 cities means customers no longer have to think about where the nearest storage facility is located, the solution comes directly to them. This local-yet-scalable model ensures Keepr can meet demand in dense urban areas as well as smaller regional markets.

Looking ahead, Keepr is combining its customer-first ethos with cutting-edge logistics technology. By embedding itself into everyday needs, from moving house to renovating, or even temporarily storing seasonal items, the company is working to ensure storage feels less like a headache and more like a natural extension of modern living.

As Keepr prepares for its U.S. launch, the team is confident that its technology-first approach, coupled with its proven traction in the UK, will set it apart in a market ripe for disruption. For investors, customers, and partners alike, Keepr represents a rare opportunity to reshape an industry hiding in plain sight.

Media contact



Media Contact: Michael McCreadie

Company name: KitKeeper

Email: michael@kitkeeper.co.uk

Website: www.kitkeeper.co.uk

Contact person: Michael McCreadie

Disclaimer: This content is provided by KitKeeper. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5d73e09-297c-4cb0-b96b-af7c9ffb4511