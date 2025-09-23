NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced it has surpassed $14 million in presale funding, supported by more than 13,500 global investors. The milestone has drawn mention in XRP and Solana investor reports, where the project is being highlighted as an early entrant in upcoming altcoin cycles.





Presale Progress in Detail

Funds raised: $14 million+ confirmed



Participants: 13,500+ investors



Allocation sold: 75% of presale supply completed



Launch price: $0.007

Each presale stage reduces available supply and raises token prices incrementally, creating a scarcity model designed to reward early participation.





XRP and Solana as Context

XRP remains central to settlement-focused innovation, while Solana continues to dominate DeFi and NFT throughput discussions. Investor reports tracking these assets have begun referencing MAGACOIN FINANCE, underscoring its traction in presale commentary.





Why It’s Being Highlighted

Confirmed $14 million raised.



Strong community traction.



Inclusion in XRP and Solana investor reports.



Conclusion

XRP and Solana maintain their influence, but MAGACOIN FINANCE’s inclusion in related reports reflects the way presale progress is elevating new entrants in 2025.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

