George Town, Cayman Islands, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neiro , one of the only memecoins backed by officially licensed intellectual property from Atsuko Sato, caretaker of Kabosu, the original Doge, is taking decisive steps to enforce its copyright across the crypto landscape.

In a landmark outcome, Binance, Bybit, OKX and Crypto.com have announced the delisting of unauthorized Neiro copycat contracts from their platforms, following formal infringement filings by Neiro’s legal team.

Bybit was the first to act earlier this month, removing an infringing Neiro perpetual pair. OKX followed with confirmation that it would delist unauthorized Neiro futures contracts, while Crypto.com has announced the removal of a spot trading pair. Most recently, Binance Futures confirmed it will delist the USDⓈ-M NEIROETHUSDT perpetual contract on September 26, 2025.

These actions mark the first time in crypto history that licensed intellectual property has been successfully used to compel multiple Tier 1 platforms to remove copycat tokens. The coordinated enforcement builds on Neiro’s acquisition earlier this year of exclusive rights to the Neiro name and likeness from Atsuko Sato, cementing its position as the only legitimate successor to the Doge legacy.

“These delistings show that intellectual property has real weight in crypto. A memecoin is nothing without its narrative and community, and IP protects both. The future of this industry depends on making licensed IP the standard and treating infringement as a red flag." said " S ", Neiro’s pseudonymous Community Lead.

With more platforms expected to take action in the coming weeks, Neiro is creating a new playbook for IP enforcement in crypto, one where communities are protected, not exploited, and where accountability is the standard, not the exception.

About Neiro

Neiro is a community-driven token and spiritual successor to Dogecoin, founded on the principles of decentralisation and positive impact. Adopted by the same individual who cared for Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog behind the original Dogecoin, Neiro is dedicated to supporting philanthropic initiatives while fostering an engaged global community.

So far, the community has donated almost $300,000 to a wide range of animal rescue charities globally. Through its motto, "Doing Only Good Everyday" (DOGE), Neiro strives to uphold the cultural legacy of Doge and drive innovation within the blockchain space.