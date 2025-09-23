United States Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Almanac 2026: Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry.puters & Electronic Products: 2018- 2024

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Major Trends Affecting the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry

Introduction to the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry

Industrial Robots and Factory Automation Advance Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Humanoid Robots/Service Robots Are Boosting Efficiencies in Warehouses and More

Tariffs Impact Manufacturing of All Types/Imports from the EU, China, Mexico and India Affected

U.S. Electric Vehicle (EV) Subsidies Expire in 2025/U.S. Auto Manufacturers Change Strategies

Global Growth in Manufacturing and Trade Requires Investment by Emerging Nations

Introduction to the Outsourcing & Offshoring Industry

Pros and Cons of Outsourcing & Offshoring

Nearshoring and Reshoring Keep Operations Closer to Home

U.S. Apparel and Textile Jobs Reshore to Some Extent

Vietnam, India and Other Countries Gain Manufacturing Market Share/Tariffs Alter Market Significantly

The Vast Majority of Shoes Sold in the U.S. Are Made Elsewhere

3-D Printing and Robotics Revolutionize Manufacture of Shoes and Fabrics

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) Adds Value to Contract Electronics Manufacturing

Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing), Rapid Prototyping and Computer Aided Design

3PL Logistics Services and Supply Chain Management Services Evolve and Consolidate

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Plastics and Specialty Chemicals

Refineries Along with Chemicals and Plastics Plants Expand in the U.S.

Telecom Equipment Makers Face Intense Competition from Manufacturers in China

Boeing and Airbus Compete for New Orders

U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM Compete Head-On with Foreign Manufacturers

India Has a Significant Automobile Market, with Great Long-Term Potential

Mexico Is a Leading Automotive Maker and Exporter

Designers and Manufacturers Bypass the Middleman with Direct-to-Consumer Online Business Models

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Learning and Machine Learning Advance into Commercial Applications, Including Health Care and Robotics

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Factories, Robotics and Equipment

Health Care Robotics

Robotics in Retailing and Ecommerce Fulfillment

Chapter 2: Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Statistics

I. Overview of the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry

Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Sales & Net Income After-Tax, U.S. Manufacturing Corporations: 2014- 1st Quarter 2025

Sales & Operating Profits, U.S. Manufacturing Corporations, by Industry: 1st Quarter 2024- 1st Quarter 2025

II. Output & Employment

Value Added to U.S. Economy by Manufacturing Sector, as a Percentage of GDP: 1997-2024

Employment in the U.S. Manufacturing Sector, as a Percentage of all Private Industry Employment: 1950 - July 2025

Employment in the U.S. Manufacturing Sector, by Industry: 2019 - July 2025

Manufacturing Output vs. Employment, U.S.: 1980- June 2025

Gross Output in the Wood & Nonmetallic Mineral Products Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Primary Metals & Fabricated Metal Products Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Machinery Manufacturing Industry, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Motor Vehicles & Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2017-2023

Gross Output in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Product Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Textile & Apparel Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023

Gross Output in the Chemicals, Plastics & Rubber Products Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023

III. Shipments

Annual Value of Manufacturers' Shipments for Industry Groups, U.S.: 2018-2024

IV. Exports

Value of Exports of All Manufactured Goods, U.S.: 2018 - 2024

Exports of Durable & Nondurable Manufactured Goods, U.S.: 2018 - 2024

Value of Exports of U.S. Vehicles: 2019-2024

Exports, Imports & Trade Balance of Computers & Electronic Products, U.S.: 2018-2024

Exports, Imports & Trade Balance of Chemicals, U.S.: 2018 - 2024

Top 50 Destinations of U.S. Textiles & Apparel Exports: 2023-2024

Top Ten Suppliers & Destinations of U.S. Computers & Electronic Products: 2018- 2024

Chapter 3: Important Manufacturing & Robotics Industry Contacts

Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites

Chapter 4: The Manufacturing 500:

Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country

Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Manufacturing 500

Additional Indexes

Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations

A Short Manufacturing & Robotics Industry Glossary

Select Companies Featured Include:

3M Company

ABB Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Acer Inc

adidas AG

Air Liquide SA

Airbus SE

Aisin Corporation

Ajinomoto Co Inc

Alfa Laval AB

ALFA SAB de CV

Alstom SA

Apple Inc

ArcelorMittal SA

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corp

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Atkore Inc

Atlas Copco AB

AUO Corporation

Aurubis AG

BAE Systems plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boeing Company (The)

BorgWarner Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braskem SA

BRF SA

Bridgestone Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

BYD Company Limited

Campbell's Co (The)

Canon Inc

Caterpillar Inc

Christian Dior SE

CNH Industrial NV

Coca-Cola Company (The)

Continental AG

Corning Incorporated

CRH plc

Crown Holdings Inc

CRRC Corp Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Danone SA

Dell Technologies Inc

Denso Corporation

Diageo plc

DMG Mori Co Ltd

Dow Inc

Eastman Kodak Co

Eaton Corp plc

Electrolux AB

Emerson Electric Co

ENEOS Holdings Inc

Fanuc Corp

Flex Ltd

Ford Motor Company

Forvia SE

Fuji Electric Co Ltd

Fujitsu Limited

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

Gates Industrial Corp PLC

General Mills Inc

Gerdau SA

Gilead Sciences Inc

Goertek Inc

Grasim Industries Limited

Grupo Argos SA

GSK PLC

Hanwha Corporation

Heineken NV

Hitachi Limited

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Hormel Foods Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Imperial Brands PLC

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Intel Corporation

Isuzu Motors Limited

Jabil Inc

Japan Tobacco Inc

JFE Holdings Inc

Johnson & Johnson

JSW Steel Limited

Kao Corporation

Kellanova

Kobe Steel Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

KONE Oyj

Krones AG

Kyocera Corporation

Lanxess AG

Legrand SA

Leonardo SpA

LG Chem Ltd

LG Electronics Inc

L'Oreal SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Magna International Inc

Masco Corporation

Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Merck & Co Inc

Mondelez International Inc

Motorola Solutions Inc

NEC Corp

Neste Oyj

Nestle SA

Nike Inc

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nissan Motor Co Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NOV Inc

Novartis AG

NSK Ltd

Olympus Corp

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

PACCAR Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Pegatron Corp

PepsiCo Inc

Pfizer Inc

Philip Morris International Inc

POSCO

PPG Industries Inc

Procter & Gamble Company (The)

Prysmian SpA

Qualcomm Incorporated

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB)

Repsol SA

Resideo Technologies Inc

Roche Holding AG

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Sandvik AB

Sanofi SA

Sasol Limited

Schaeffler AG

Seiko Epson Corp

Sharp Corp

Shiseido Co Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

SK Hynix Inc

SKF AB

SMC Corp

Sojitz Corp

Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Steel Authority of India Ltd

Stratasys Ltd

Suzano SA

Suzuki Motor Corp

Sylvamo Corp

Tata Motors Limited

TDK Corp

TE Connectivity Ltd

Teijin Ltd

Terex Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Textron Inc

Toray Industries Inc

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tyson Foods Inc

Unilever PLC

Valeo SA

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

VF Corporation

Volvo AB

Wartsila Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Wistron Corp

Xerox Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at5mbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.