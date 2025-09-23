United States Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Almanac 2026: Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry.puters & Electronic Products: 2018- 2024
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Major Trends Affecting the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry
- Introduction to the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry
- Industrial Robots and Factory Automation Advance Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Humanoid Robots/Service Robots Are Boosting Efficiencies in Warehouses and More
- Tariffs Impact Manufacturing of All Types/Imports from the EU, China, Mexico and India Affected
- U.S. Electric Vehicle (EV) Subsidies Expire in 2025/U.S. Auto Manufacturers Change Strategies
- Global Growth in Manufacturing and Trade Requires Investment by Emerging Nations
- Introduction to the Outsourcing & Offshoring Industry
- Pros and Cons of Outsourcing & Offshoring
- Nearshoring and Reshoring Keep Operations Closer to Home
- U.S. Apparel and Textile Jobs Reshore to Some Extent
- Vietnam, India and Other Countries Gain Manufacturing Market Share/Tariffs Alter Market Significantly
- The Vast Majority of Shoes Sold in the U.S. Are Made Elsewhere
- 3-D Printing and Robotics Revolutionize Manufacture of Shoes and Fabrics
- Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) Adds Value to Contract Electronics Manufacturing
- Trends in Manufacturing, such as Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs), Lead to Collaboration and Consulting-Like Services
- 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing), Rapid Prototyping and Computer Aided Design
- 3PL Logistics Services and Supply Chain Management Services Evolve and Consolidate
- Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Plastics and Specialty Chemicals
- Refineries Along with Chemicals and Plastics Plants Expand in the U.S.
- Telecom Equipment Makers Face Intense Competition from Manufacturers in China
- Boeing and Airbus Compete for New Orders
- U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM Compete Head-On with Foreign Manufacturers
- India Has a Significant Automobile Market, with Great Long-Term Potential
- Mexico Is a Leading Automotive Maker and Exporter
- Designers and Manufacturers Bypass the Middleman with Direct-to-Consumer Online Business Models
- Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Learning and Machine Learning Advance into Commercial Applications, Including Health Care and Robotics
- The Internet of Things (IoT) in Factories, Robotics and Equipment
- Health Care Robotics
- Robotics in Retailing and Ecommerce Fulfillment
Chapter 2: Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Statistics
I. Overview of the Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry
- Manufacturing, Automation & Robotics Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Sales & Net Income After-Tax, U.S. Manufacturing Corporations: 2014- 1st Quarter 2025
- Sales & Operating Profits, U.S. Manufacturing Corporations, by Industry: 1st Quarter 2024- 1st Quarter 2025
II. Output & Employment
- Value Added to U.S. Economy by Manufacturing Sector, as a Percentage of GDP: 1997-2024
- Employment in the U.S. Manufacturing Sector, as a Percentage of all Private Industry Employment: 1950 - July 2025
- Employment in the U.S. Manufacturing Sector, by Industry: 2019 - July 2025
- Manufacturing Output vs. Employment, U.S.: 1980- June 2025
- Gross Output in the Wood & Nonmetallic Mineral Products Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Primary Metals & Fabricated Metal Products Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Machinery Manufacturing Industry, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Motor Vehicles & Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2017-2023
- Gross Output in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Product Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Textile & Apparel Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023
- Gross Output in the Chemicals, Plastics & Rubber Products Manufacturing Industries, U.S.: Selected Years, 2018-2023
III. Shipments
- Annual Value of Manufacturers' Shipments for Industry Groups, U.S.: 2018-2024
IV. Exports
- Value of Exports of All Manufactured Goods, U.S.: 2018 - 2024
- Exports of Durable & Nondurable Manufactured Goods, U.S.: 2018 - 2024
- Value of Exports of U.S. Vehicles: 2019-2024
- Exports, Imports & Trade Balance of Computers & Electronic Products, U.S.: 2018-2024
- Exports, Imports & Trade Balance of Chemicals, U.S.: 2018 - 2024
- Top 50 Destinations of U.S. Textiles & Apparel Exports: 2023-2024
- Top Ten Suppliers & Destinations of U.S. Computers & Electronic Products: 2018- 2024
Chapter 3: Important Manufacturing & Robotics Industry Contacts
- Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites
Chapter 4: The Manufacturing 500:
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Manufacturing 500
Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations
- A Short Manufacturing & Robotics Industry Glossary
