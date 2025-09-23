Philly’s #1 Hoagie Shop Takes Over Colorado

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies is bringing the Philly experience to Colorado with a Grand Re-Opening Celebration Weekend you won’t want to miss! From Thursday, October 2 through Saturday, October 4, join us at 8170 S Holly St for three full days of delicious sandwiches, giveaways, and special prizes.

To kick it off, they are treating PrimoPerks members to an exclusive $8 Primo Size Hoagie deal—all day, all weekend long.

Recently voted the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row, PrimoHoagies is proud to serve up more than just sandwiches—we deliver an authentic taste of Philly. From our cheesesteaks and signature hoagies made with freshly baked seeded bread, to catering trays perfect for game day or family gatherings, this is the real deal.

The Centennial location at 8170 S Holly St, Centennial, CO 80122 features dine-in seating, along with takeout, delivery, and catering options. Open daily from 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., it’s your go-to spot for the flavors of Philadelphia right here in Colorado.

To unlock the $8 Primo Size Hoagie special and be eligible for prizes, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies’ complimentary Rewards Program at primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c17574a0-bbb5-4f47-a0bd-3408f7b516f0