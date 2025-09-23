Call for Entries: Green Builder Media’s Annual Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media’s annual Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards program recognizes the industry’s most authentic, advanced, beautiful, sustainable projects and the professionals who design and construct them.

The awards honor projects that exemplify the highest standards in resiliency, energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor air quality, and sustainable materials. Winning homes and projects will be featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Green Builder magazine, receiving national recognition and visibility across Green Builder Media’s platforms.

“This is more than just an awards program—it’s a celebration of what’s possible in housing,” says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder Media. “Every year, we see projects that raise the bar for sustainability and inspire the industry to think bigger and build better.”

Categories include:

Green Home of the Year (overall winner)

Best Resilient Design

Best Net Zero/Net Positive Home

Best Use of Smart Technology

Best Affordable Green Home

Best Indoor Air Quality

Best Energy Efficiency

Editor’s Choice

“Builders, architects, and designers have an incredible opportunity to showcase their leadership,” Power adds. “The Home of the Year Awards shine a spotlight on trailblazers who are redefining the future of sustainable living.”

Deadline for entries is October 24, 2025.

For complete submission guidelines and entry forms, visit: 18th Annual Green Builder Media Home of the Year Awards

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

