Biofrontera Inc. Engages Lytham Partners to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), has engaged Lytham Partners to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the country's leading investor relations firms, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined throughout press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, and websites.

Dr. Hermann Luebbert, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Biofrontera Inc., commented, “Through a series of transformative actions, including restructuring our relationship with our former parent company, acquiring U.S. intellectual property and new drug applications, taking control of manufacturing, and securing $11 million in new funding, we have positioned Biofrontera to achieve meaningful profitability in the quarters ahead. With our foundation strengthened and momentum building, we believe this is the ideal time to engage Lytham Partners to broaden our investor base and ensure our value proposition is fully recognized by the market.”

“Biofrontera has made tremendous progress in recent months, establishing a strong foundation to become a leading U.S. specialty dermatology company. By advancing innovative therapies that meet the needs of dermatology professionals and their patients, the Company is focused on expanding its market presence, enhancing its competitive position, and creating meaningful long-term value for shareholders,” said Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners. “We look forward to introducing Biofrontera to our platform of investors, while supporting best practices within their communications program at all levels to keep shareholders apprised of the exciting developments taking place at the Company."

To sign up for alerts on Biofrontera, please email or call Ben Shamsian at shamsian@lythampartners.com or 646-829-9701.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Biofrontera's commercial opportunities and the commercial success of its licensed products. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED and/or RhodoLED XL in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF- RhodoLED and/or RhodoLED XL is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing; and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com