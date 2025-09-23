Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Reloaded: Gamify or Get Left Behind" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As brands seek to strengthen customer loyalty, gamification is emerging as an important mechanic shaped by technology and changing consumer preferences to engage and retain consumers. By making interactions more fun, rewarding achievement and encouraging participation, gamified loyalty helps improve brands' key performance indicators while deepening brand advocacy.
Key findings
Levelling up loyalty: When data plays the game
When guided by deep analytics, gamification can be tailored to each sector's unique customer/ member habits and preferences. Insights from sentiment, engagement and platform activity highlight which game-like features deliver the strongest, long-term results. This data-driven design transforms loyalty programmes from simple reward systems into interactive experiences that sustain customer interest, competitive drive and connection.
Transforming passive members into active customers with gamification
Gamification boosts loyalty programme conversion by turning member interactions into goal-driven, engaging experiences. By combining challenges, progression and rewards, it creates a cycle that drives repeated actions and accelerates transactions. This approach helps transform passive members into active, high-value participants, directly increasing conversion and long-term programme impact.
Beyond points: Gamified engagement and experiences as the new currency
Consumers now value loyalty programmes to be interactive, fun and deeply personalised, delivering real-time value tailored to their needs. True success comes from interactive experiences with consumer-facing metrics extending beyond points to track engagement, community growth and lifetime value. Brands embracing this approach capture attention and build lasting, meaningful loyalty.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Identify factors driving change now and in the future
- Understand motivation
- Forward-looking outlook
- Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
- Take a step back from micro trends
- Get up to date estimates and comment
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Gamification: A key component of the Next-Gen Online Storefront
- Gamification in focus
- Why gamification is essential in loyalty programmes
- Putting experience first: The core of gamified loyalty
Engage, play, convert: Decoding consumer behaviour
- Gamified loyalty: Underrated today but poised for future growth
- The power of participation: Loyalty features that resonate with users
- Gaining traction: Market opportunities in 2025
- From silent to engaged: Reigniting inactive members
- Ahead of the curve: Video games shape consumer expectations
- Designing gamified loyalty on the back of sentiments and preferences is essential
- The consumer perspective on game-like experiences
- Gamification across sectors: Retail takes the lead
- Driving deep engagement: How SHEIN and adidas set the loyalty benchmark
Gamification in action
- Foundational game-like features in loyalty
- McDonald's UK: From the app to the adventure with Side Missions
- Nike After Dark: Turning leaderboards into an ecosystem of loyalists
- Making payments engaging with virtual stamps
- Santander Chile: Creating financial habits through gamified spending
- PizzaExpress Club: Levelling up with progression tiers
- Quizzes for care: Transforming pet health into an engaging experience
- Marriott Bonvoy: The race for one million points
- Tactics that work
New technologies powering the loyalty play
- Technological innovations reshape the future of gamification
- Disney's next chapter in collectibles: The NFT era
- e.l.f . Beauty meets Roblox
- CIG: Referrals reimagined - gamifying social sharing to build loyalty
- Tesco: Digital activity skyrockets through gamification
Conclusion
- Recommendations/Opportunities for growth
- Evolution of gamified loyalty
- Questions we are asking
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cei07r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.