As brands seek to strengthen customer loyalty, gamification is emerging as an important mechanic shaped by technology and changing consumer preferences to engage and retain consumers. By making interactions more fun, rewarding achievement and encouraging participation, gamified loyalty helps improve brands' key performance indicators while deepening brand advocacy.

Key findings



Levelling up loyalty: When data plays the game

When guided by deep analytics, gamification can be tailored to each sector's unique customer/ member habits and preferences. Insights from sentiment, engagement and platform activity highlight which game-like features deliver the strongest, long-term results. This data-driven design transforms loyalty programmes from simple reward systems into interactive experiences that sustain customer interest, competitive drive and connection.

Transforming passive members into active customers with gamification

Gamification boosts loyalty programme conversion by turning member interactions into goal-driven, engaging experiences. By combining challenges, progression and rewards, it creates a cycle that drives repeated actions and accelerates transactions. This approach helps transform passive members into active, high-value participants, directly increasing conversion and long-term programme impact.

Beyond points: Gamified engagement and experiences as the new currency

Consumers now value loyalty programmes to be interactive, fun and deeply personalised, delivering real-time value tailored to their needs. True success comes from interactive experiences with consumer-facing metrics extending beyond points to track engagement, community growth and lifetime value. Brands embracing this approach capture attention and build lasting, meaningful loyalty.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Gamification: A key component of the Next-Gen Online Storefront

Gamification in focus

Why gamification is essential in loyalty programmes

Putting experience first: The core of gamified loyalty

Engage, play, convert: Decoding consumer behaviour

Gamified loyalty: Underrated today but poised for future growth

The power of participation: Loyalty features that resonate with users

Gaining traction: Market opportunities in 2025

From silent to engaged: Reigniting inactive members

Ahead of the curve: Video games shape consumer expectations

Designing gamified loyalty on the back of sentiments and preferences is essential

The consumer perspective on game-like experiences

Gamification across sectors: Retail takes the lead

Driving deep engagement: How SHEIN and adidas set the loyalty benchmark

Gamification in action

Foundational game-like features in loyalty

McDonald's UK: From the app to the adventure with Side Missions

Nike After Dark: Turning leaderboards into an ecosystem of loyalists

Making payments engaging with virtual stamps

Santander Chile: Creating financial habits through gamified spending

PizzaExpress Club: Levelling up with progression tiers

Quizzes for care: Transforming pet health into an engaging experience

Marriott Bonvoy: The race for one million points

Tactics that work

New technologies powering the loyalty play

Technological innovations reshape the future of gamification

Disney's next chapter in collectibles: The NFT era

e.l.f . Beauty meets Roblox

CIG: Referrals reimagined - gamifying social sharing to build loyalty

Tesco: Digital activity skyrockets through gamification

Conclusion

Recommendations/Opportunities for growth

Evolution of gamified loyalty

Questions we are asking

