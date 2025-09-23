Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring center3, Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, DAMAC Digital, Quantum Switch Tamasuk, and New Operators Entering the Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia's data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.71% from 2024 to 2030.



The country is one of the major colocation data center hubs in the Middle East, which consists of 34 operational colocation data center facilities as of December 2024. In terms of data center development, Riyadh has emerged as a major location in recent years and witnessed the addition of data center space from operators such as Mobily, center3, DAMAC Digital, among others.



Saudi Arabia is aligning AI growth with green energy targets through sustainable hyperscale builds. For instance, in November 2024, Oxagon (NEOM) announced plans for a 1GW AI-powered data center, integrating renewable energy and advanced cooling technologies to support sustainable industrial AI operations. This project highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmentally responsible digital infrastructure.





REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Saudi Arabia by several industries.

The impact of AI on the data center industry in the market.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia Facilities Covered (Existing): 34 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30 Coverage: 10 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Saudi Arabia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

center3

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

DAMAC Digital

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Other Operators

New Operators

Agility

Alfanar Projects

Equinix

Ezditek

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Centers

Oxagon (DataVolt)

Pure Data Centres

Sahayeb Datacenters

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Saudi Arabia?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Saudi Arabia by 2030?

What factors are driving the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market?

Who are the new entrants in the Saudi Arabian data center industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $315 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 - Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Chapter 3 - Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Saudi Arabia

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Saudi Arabia

Sustainability Status in Saudi Arabia

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in Saudi Arabia

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Chapter 4 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Chapter 5 - Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Key Enablers / Drivers

Key Restraints

Chapter 6 - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

