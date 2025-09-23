Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring center3, Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, DAMAC Digital, Quantum Switch Tamasuk, and New Operators Entering the Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia's data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.71% from 2024 to 2030.
The country is one of the major colocation data center hubs in the Middle East, which consists of 34 operational colocation data center facilities as of December 2024. In terms of data center development, Riyadh has emerged as a major location in recent years and witnessed the addition of data center space from operators such as Mobily, center3, DAMAC Digital, among others.
Saudi Arabia is aligning AI growth with green energy targets through sustainable hyperscale builds. For instance, in November 2024, Oxagon (NEOM) announced plans for a 1GW AI-powered data center, integrating renewable energy and advanced cooling technologies to support sustainable industrial AI operations. This project highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmentally responsible digital infrastructure.
REPORT SCOPE
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Saudi Arabia by several industries.
- The impact of AI on the data center industry in the market.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 34
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30
- Coverage: 10 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Saudi Arabia
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- center3
- Gulf Data Hub
- Mobily
- DAMAC Digital
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk
- Other Operators
New Operators
- Agility
- Alfanar Projects
- Equinix
- Ezditek
- DataVolt
- Desert Dragon Data Centers
- Oxagon (DataVolt)
- Pure Data Centres
- Sahayeb Datacenters
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Saudi Arabia?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Saudi Arabia by 2030?
- What factors are driving the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market?
- Who are the new entrants in the Saudi Arabian data center industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|57
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$315 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1800 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.7%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
Chapter 2 - Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Chapter 3 - Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Saudi Arabia
- Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Saudi Arabia
- Sustainability Status in Saudi Arabia
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in Saudi Arabia
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Chapter 4 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Chapter 5 - Market Dynamics
- Key Trends
- Key Enablers / Drivers
- Key Restraints
Chapter 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzue3y
