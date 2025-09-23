Green Building Materials Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Adoption of Bio-Based Materials, Advances in Green Building Materials, and Use of Recycled & Upcycled Materials Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green building materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% from 2024 to 2030.



The market is undergoing significant growth, fueled by various factors. Increasingly, both consumers and businesses prioritize environmental sustainability, thus boosting the demand for buildings with reduced environmental footprints.



Green building materials offer long-term economic advantages by lowering energy consumption and reducing the operating costs of buildings. These materials also enhance indoor air quality, fostering a healthier environment for occupants. The green building materials market witnesses continuous innovation, with companies developing new and improved green building materials that offer better performance and functionality. Furthermore, green building materials emphasize sustainability throughout their entire lifecycle. They aim to reduce the environmental footprint of construction activities and lower the consumption of raw materials. Incorporating these materials in building design and construction enhances energy efficiency and resource usage, while also reducing the negative impacts on the environment and human health.





GREEN BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET TRENDS

The construction industry, long known for its resource-heavy practices, is shifting toward more sustainable methods. The adoption of eco-friendly building materials is critical with growing global concerns about climate change and environmental damage. The incorporation of bio-based materials in construction is one promising route in this shift toward sustainability and supports the green building materials market growth.

Bio-based materials, sourced from renewable resources, such as plants, agricultural waste, and recycled content, are viable, sustainable options that can be used in the built environment. These materials can significantly mitigate the environmental impact of construction activities by addressing issues related to carbon emissions, resource depletion, and waste generation.

In recent years, advances in green building materials and technologies have transformed the construction industry, providing innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and enhance energy efficiency. These developments have ushered in a more sustainable construction approach, emphasizing environmental conservation, energy efficiency, occupant well-being, and cost savings.

The construction industry has seen a notable increase in the use of recycled materials, including reclaimed wood, recycled steel, crushed concrete, and recycled plastic. These environmentally friendly building materials are used to reduce the dependence on virgin resources.

GREEN BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET DRIVERS

Stringent building standards, codes, and green building certifications are key drivers of the demand for environmentally friendly materials and support the green building materials market growth. Buildings have significant direct and indirect impacts on the environment throughout their lifecycle, including construction, occupancy, renovation, repurposing, and demolition.

The push for sustainable design gained momentum with the introduction of the BREEAM, the world's first green building rating system. The US Green Building Council (USGBC) soon followed by developing the LEED rating system, initially targeting new construction. LEED has since expanded to include rating systems for existing buildings, interiors, and entire neighborhoods.

Consumers are now more conscious of how their choices affect the environment and prioritize sustainable alternatives. This change prompts brands to offer products and services that are environmentally responsible. These efforts include using ethically sourced materials, minimizing waste, leveraging renewable energy, and reducing carbon emissions.

The global residential green building sector is expected to experience significant growth between 2025 and 2030. This growth is fueled by stringent regulations and policies, mandating the construction of energy-efficient infrastructure. There is an increase in investment in energy-efficient high-rise buildings and residential projects in developing countries to sustainably accommodate the growing urban population.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Green building materials often come with higher initial costs compared with conventional alternatives, posing a challenge for builders and developers, particularly in budget-sensitive projects. However, technological advances and economies of scale are gradually narrowing this cost gap. These materials typically require sustainable sourcing and advanced manufacturing techniques and are produced in low volumes, all of which contribute to their high upfront prices.



The shortage of skilled talent in the green economy results in several negative outcomes. Primarily, it hinders the growth and advances of industries crucial for addressing climate change and fostering environmental sustainability. Moreover, the shortage of skilled labor can lead to project delays and increased construction costs, as builders might need to hire specialized personnel or provide extensive training for existing workers. Demographic changes, such as an aging population and urbanization, shrink the available labor force.



Supply chain disruptions pose a significant challenge for the global green building materials market, affecting both the availability and cost of sustainable construction solutions. Any interruption in the supply chain can greatly impact project timelines and budgets as the demand for eco-friendly materials rises.

GREEN BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America leads the global green building materials market, propelled by established green building codes and certifications, increasing consumer demand for sustainability, and stringent energy efficiency regulations. This market emphasizes high-performance insulation, energy-efficient windows, and low-VOC building products. Furthermore, the green building materials market in Europe is bolstered by strict environmental regulations and ambitious sustainability goals, making it a major player in the development and use of bio-based materials, such as wood and cellulose insulation. A substantial segment of the market focuses on renovating existing buildings with green materials.



Rapid urbanization, a surge in construction activities, government initiatives promoting green construction, and rising environmental awareness in several countries are expected to drive growth in the APAC green building materials market. There is a growing need for design skills that emphasize sustainability and innovation as the demand for sustainable buildings continues to rise.



The green building materials market in Latin America is gaining momentum. Bio-based aggregates make their way into the construction market, and the rise of eco-friendly, renewable products has increased the use of bio-based polymers in the industry. Latin America is expected to see a significant demand for natural building materials in the coming years. Furthermore, the Middle East is advancing its green building sector through several key drivers, including the development of carbon-neutral buildings, sustainable urban planning that promotes self-sufficiency, and the integration of traditional Islamic architecture for cultural sensitivity. There is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency as a strategy to enhance energy security, which is propelling the local green building industry forward across the region.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global green building materials market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous local and international players vying for market share. The ever-evolving technological landscape poses challenges for vendors, as customers demand continuous innovation and upgrades, particularly in the construction sector. Furthermore, bio-based materials derived from renewable resources, such as bamboo, hemp, and mycelium, are becoming popular due to their sustainability benefits. There is also an increased emphasis on incorporating recycled content in building materials and designing products that can be easily deconstructed and recycled at the end of their lifecycle.



The global green building materials market is a dynamic and expanding sector, featuring a blend of established companies and emerging innovators. Some of the leading manufacturers include CertainTeed, known for energy-efficient windows, insulation, and low-VOC building products; Kingspan, specializing in insulated panels and high-performance building envelopes. These companies develop new green building materials that offer improved environmental performance and functionality. LEED certification and green building codes significantly influence product selection, as companies strive to highlight the sustainability benefits of their materials.



Key Company Profiles

Alumasc Group

BASF

Cemex

Holcim

Kingspan

Stora Enso

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Alleguard

Asahi Kasei

Bauder

Binderholz

CertainTeed

DuPont

Forbo

Grupo Argos

Homasote

IKO Industries

Interface

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

RedBuilt

ROCKWOOL

Schuller

SIGA

Sika

STEICO

Tarkett

TITAN Cement

Vulcan Materials Company

Wienerberger



Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Coverage

Market Definition

Market Estimation Caveats

Market Size & Forecast Periods

Historic Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Market Size (2021-2030)

Revenue

Market Segments

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-User

2. Opportunity Pockets



3. Introduction



4. Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of Bio-Based Materials

Advances in Green Building Materials

Use of Recycled & Upcycled Materials

5. Market Growth Enablers

Green Building Standards & Certification Systems

Environmental Sustainability Awareness

Increased Sustainable Building Construction

6. Market Restraints

Disruptions in the Supply Chain

High Cost of Green Building Materials

Lack of Skilled Workforce

7. Market Landscape

Five Forces Analysis

8. Application (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

Insulation

Exterior Siding

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Other Application

9. End-User (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

Residential

Non-Residential

10. Geography (Market Size & Forecast: 2021-2030)

North America US Canada

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Singapore

Europe Germany UK Spain Italy France Netherlands Poland

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Uae South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Columbia



11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Overview

14. Report Summary

Key Takeaways

Strategic Recommendations

