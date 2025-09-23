Lisbon Meets Andaz: Bold, Local, And Ready to Rock

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andaz Lisbon is proud to announce the upcoming opening of the brand’s FIRST property in Portugal and will welcome its first guests in Q4 2025. The hotel will offer a vibrant and immersive experience that reflects Lisbon’s rich cultural heritage and artistic spirit.

Nestled on Rua do Comércio in the heart of the city’s historic Baixa district, the hotel is steps away from Lisbon’s most emblematic landmarks, including the majestic Rua Augusta Arch and the historic Praça do Comércio. The landmark location, where navigators and merchants once gathered, is a fusion of Moorish heritage and Pombaline elegance, reimagined for the modern traveller.

As the first of its kind, Andaz Lisbon will serve as a living expression of the brand’s evolution, offering a hospitality experience that is not only visually striking, but also deeply meaningful.

Leading the launch of this iconic property General Manager Cajetan Araujo comments: “Andaz Lisbon is more than a hotel, it’s a statement of intent. It’s the first of a new generation of Andaz properties, designed to reflect the soul of its surroundings, inspire meaningful connections, and empower guests to explore with curiosity and confidence.”

Hotel Highlights:

170 stylish guestrooms and suites, with views of Lisbon landmarks including São Jorge Castle, Praça do Comércio and Tagus River.

A sophisticated rooftop restaurant and terrace serving modern Lusitanian cuisine inspired by Portugal’s maritime legacy, with live music, DJ sets, and crafted cocktails under the stars.

Andaz Lounge, a ground-floor social hub inspired by Lisbon’s beloved kiosks, offering Portuguese street food, artisan coffee, and hand-crafted local beers and spirits.



Andaz Lisbon will blend seamlessly into the city’s architectural and cultural fabric, offering a contemporary, cool reinterpretation of old-world details. The entire interior design concept was envisioned and executed by Studio Urquiola, the internationally acclaimed design studio led by Patricia Urquiola, renowned for its innovative and emotionally engaging approach to spatial design.

As part of the World of Hyatt program, visitors can learn and redeem points throughout their stay.

For more information visit: www.andaz.hyatt.com

Editors Notes

Andaz, meaning "personal style" in Hindi, is a luxury lifestyle hotel brand by Hyatt that immerses guests in the spirit of local culture. They have 29 properties across gateway cities and top resort destinations in 16 countries.

