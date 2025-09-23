Greystone Provides $46.9 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Houston Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $46,972,000 in Freddie Mac financing to refinance a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 674 units in Houston, Texas. The financing was originated by Gill Dolan, Managing Director at Greystone.

The two Houston properties offer residents a range of well-maintained, garden-style apartment homes with access to amenities such as gated entry, onsite laundry facilities, dedicated parking, and outdoor communal spaces. Approximately 65% of the units across the portfolio have been renovated with modern finishes and upgraded fixtures, with additional improvements underway to further enhance quality of life. Strong occupancy rates reflect the properties’ appeal in a high-demand submarket within the context of Houston’s growing need for affordable multifamily housing.

“Greystone has shown time and again our ability to structure agency loans that fit our clients’ needs, especially in a market as competitive as Houston,” said Mr. Dolan. “These financings aren’t just about lowering rates or achieving proceeds—they’re about setting owners up for long-term success and improving the quality of housing in the communities we serve.”

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

