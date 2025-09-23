Network API Market Surges to $6.13 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Network API Market is projected to grow from USD 1.96 billion in 2025 to USD 6.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Network API Market"

161 - Tables

48 - Figures

226 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=8655078

Network API Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing shift toward cloud and digital transformation

5G and IoT expansion

Restraints

Stringent privacy and compliance regulations

Integration complexity and cost barriers

Opportunities

Growing demand for real-time data and services

Monetization of Network-as-a-Service

List of Top Companies in Network API Market

Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia (Finland)

Cisco (US)

Microsoft (US)

T-Mobile (US)

AT&T (US)

Orange (France)

Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

Vodafone (UK)

Telefonica (Spain)

Singtel (Singapore)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=8655078

The market is being reshaped by an unprecedented wave of collaboration between operators and developers. With APIs for analytics, location, performance, and security, networks are no longer just infrastructure but programmable platforms powering new applications. A turning point came in October 2024, when Singtel and Bridge Alliance partnered to expand their API Exchange across the Asia Pacific, giving developers unified access to standardized network APIs across 14 countries. This expansion enables enterprises to build scalable cross-border services, from fraud prevention in banking to real-time video distribution in entertainment. By eliminating fragmentation, initiatives like this are rapidly unlocking market demand. The result is a network API ecosystem that is both global and developer-friendly, making it one of the fastest-growing opportunities in digital services.

Despite strong demand, the network API market faces several restraints that temper growth. Fragmented standards and limited interoperability across vendors increase integration costs and slow deployment. Operators and enterprises also confront data privacy concerns and complex regulatory compliance that raise legal and operational overhead. Technical challenges such as legacy infrastructure and uneven edge-computed readiness hinder consistent performance and limit large-scale adoption. Monetization models remain unclear for many API types, reducing investment incentives. Finally, talent shortages and the cost of securing and managing API ecosystems create barriers for smaller providers trying to compete with established players.

Based on application, the IoT segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

APIs play a pivotal role in IoT applications by serving as the critical communication bridges that enable seamless data exchange, device management, and service orchestration across vast networks of connected devices and systems. In the IoT ecosystem, APIs facilitate essential functions including device provisioning and onboarding, real-time data collection and transmission, remote device configuration and control, firmware updates and maintenance, and integration with cloud platforms and analytics services. The role of APIs in IoT extends to enabling interoperability between devices from different manufacturers, supporting various communication protocols, and providing standardized interfaces for application developers to build IoT solutions without needing to understand the underlying hardware complexities. IoT applications are profoundly shaping the network API market by creating unprecedented demand for scalable, low-latency, and highly reliable API services that can handle millions of concurrent device connections while maintaining consistent performance and security standards. The explosive growth of IoT deployments across industries such as smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare monitoring, and environmental sensing has generated substantial market opportunities for API providers who can deliver the specialized capabilities required for IoT use cases, including support for edge computing, real-time analytics, and massive device scalability.

Based on vertical, the media & entertainment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Live broadcasting applications utilize network APIs for guaranteed uplink capacity and ultra-low latency content delivery that enables professional-grade broadcasting experiences. Ericsson, LiveU, and RAI achieved 60 Mbps uplink using 5G network slicing for live broadcasting, demonstrating how Quality-on-Demand APIs enable professional broadcasting applications with guaranteed bandwidth allocation. Deutsche Telekom and Sony collaborate on Live Video Production using network APIs for real-time content creation and distribution, requiring sub-second latency for professional-grade broadcasting workflows. Holographic video telephony applications from Deutsche Telekom, Matsuko, and Orange utilize Quality-on-Demand and Edge Cloud APIs to enable immersive communication experiences with ultra-low latency requirements for next-generation media consumption. Video streaming CDNs like Akamai provide edge servers across the globe, enabling massive global content distribution with adaptive bitrate streaming and dynamic scaling capabilities. These implementations demonstrate how network APIs provide previously impossible broadcasting capabilities through programmable network resources that automatically adjust to demand patterns and geographic distribution requirements for optimal viewer experiences.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=8655078

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Government initiatives across the Asia Pacific for digital transformation and smart city projects significantly drive 5G standalone network adoption, enabling critical applications requiring real-time data transfer. Autonomous vehicles, smart manufacturing, and remote healthcare benefit from ultra-reliable low-latency communications, pivotal for functionality and safety. Edge computing integration with 5G standalone reduces latency and enhances data processing speeds at network edges, crucial for real-time applications. Organizations adopt 5G standalone technologies to enhance connectivity, improve operational efficiency, and enable new generation digital services requiring high bandwidth and low latency capabilities. Network slicing utilization enables hybrid deployment options across Australia, Singapore, and Thailand, supporting specialized application requirements. India's Department of Telecommunications identified 5G spectrum bands for administrative allocation to companies rolling out captive private networks. Adani Group secured 400 MHz spectrum in the 26GHz band for private 5G network deployment, supporting connectivity needs. Manufacturing companies like Omron utilize network APIs for real-time monitoring and control of industrial equipment. Educational institutions, including the University of Technology Sydney and the Nara Institute, deploy network APIs for digital twins and high-definition lecture streaming. Mining operations like Freeport implement network APIs for safety applications and remote-control capabilities.

Get access to the latest updates on Network API Companies and Network API Industry