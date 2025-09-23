Lendr.fi Announces TGE for $RWAL, Governance & Utility Token Powering RWA DeFi Platform

Houston, TX, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendr.fi , the first DeFi platform to offer liquid-staked real-world-asset (RWA) tokens, announced that its TGE for its native utility and governance token $RWAL will take place today, September 23rd 2025, across major launchpads SeaFi, KingdomStarter, Spores Network and BSCS.

At TGE, the initial circulating supply will be 50,895,500 $RWAL tokens, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $1.526M.

$RWAL is Lendr.fi’s native governance and utility token, which will give the global Lendr.fi community new ways to participate in and shape the protocol. The announcement is the latest step in Lendr.fi’s roadmap to democratize access to the multi-trillion dollar RWA tokenization market with global liquidity, enhanced yield and enterprise‑grade security.

Built to align incentives and strengthen protocol security, $RWAL empowers holders to vote on Lendr protocol upgrades, new vault listings, and fee parameters. In rare scenarios, a portion of staked $RWAL can recapitalize vaults after the SAFU Insurance Fund. Holders can also earn a share of all RWA performance fees in return for staking $RWAL and providing insurance to the protocol.

“The $RWAL token represents a vital mechanism for our community to directly participate in, and benefit from, the growth of on-chain real-world assets,” said Nathaji Metivier, CEO of Lendr.fi. “This TGE marks a major milestone in our mission to bring institutional-grade RWA exposure to everyday DeFi users. We are just getting started.”

The announcement continues Lendr.fi’s pioneering work in driving the next wave of crypto innovation by tokenizing traditional Web2 assets, including ETFs, real estate, and commodities, into fully transparent, on-chain tokens. Lendr.fi enables investors to hold fully collateralized RWA tokens in a self-custodied wallet with built-in, market-neutral yield while maintaining 100 percent directional exposure to the underlying asset. Around-the-clock access, global liquidity, and seamless DeFi integrations open the door to even higher yields, all while maintaining rigorous security and audit standards. (Returns may vary with market conditions.)

The $RWAL TGE will provide early participants with access to the governance layer of Lendr.fi’s ecosystem and a share in its future growth. More details on the TGE schedule, tokenomics, and participation guidelines will be released in due case.

Lendr.fi’s secure, transparent, and efficient solutions seamlessly integrate traditional and decentralized finance, empowering investors and institutions to execute novel strategies on-chain with any asset class.

Security, transparency, and user protection remain paramount. Lendr.fi smart‑contracts undergo multiple third‑party audits and open‑ended bug‑bounty programs, leveraging firms such as CertiK, Immunefi and SolidProof on past architecture reviews. Full reports and bounty results will be published to ensure maximum transparency and community confidence. Chainlink’s proof-of-reserves system is used to ensure maximum transparency of protocol assets.

About Lendr.fi

Lendr.fi is revolutionizing the financial landscape with its next-generation digital lending platform and the world’s first liquid-staked RWA tokens. By harnessing advanced blockchain technology and innovative real-world asset tokenization methods, Lendr.fi unlocks liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets such as real estate, commodities, and intellectual property. Our secure, transparent, and efficient solutions seamlessly integrate traditional and decentralized finance, empowering investors and institutions to access capital and manage assets with unprecedented ease. While our technology offers the potential for enhanced yield performance, all forward-looking statements are subject to market risks and uncertainties, and no guarantees are made regarding future results. Committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital future, Lendr.fi is setting a new standard for digital lending and financial inclusion in the modern economy.



