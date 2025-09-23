Flatirons Bank Confronts Anticompetitive Conduct, Sets the Record Straight on Justice Escrow

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flatirons Bank, a Colorado-based financial institution and innovator in qualified settlement fund services, announced today that it is taking action to challenge anticompetitive practices that it believes harms law firms, QSF claimants, and innovation in the legal settlement marketplace.

Qualified Settlement Fund (QSF) administration, a critical but often overlooked corner of the U.S. financial system, handles tens of billions of dollars annually. Estimates place the total value of settlement funds administered through QSFs at more than $100 billion every year, spanning mass torts, class actions, and individual cases. Yet despite this enormous scale, QSF administration remained fragmented, opaque, and reliant on outdated systems, exposing firms, plaintiffs, and other QSF claimants to unnecessary costs, delays, and risks.

Flatirons Bank built Justice Escrow to change that. Launched in 2023, Justice Escrow is a complete QSF administration solution, purpose-built to serve modern law firms and simplify the way they approach complex legal settlements. Justice Escrow combines innovative technology with personalized, relationship-based service to provide secure, transparent, and efficient QSF administration.

“We built Justice Escrow because the existing system was broken. It was opaque accounting, too many middlemen, and far too much room for delay, risk, and error,” said Chris White, Managing Director, Justice Banking at Flatirons Bank.

Flatirons Bank’s action against Eastern Point Trust Company (“EPTC”) aims to address what it sees as anticompetitive behavior that limits competition and innovation in the QSF administration space. The complaint alleges, “Rather than competing on the merits by improving its own outdated QSF platform, EPTC is using coercive threats against clients and business partners to block market access for Flatirons. This conduct is designed not to protect consumers, but to preserve EPTC’s complacent monopoly in the QSF market and stifle the very innovation and efficiency that competition is meant to foster. Flatirons’ entry into the marketplace represents lawful competition and technological advancement.”

Already embraced by top litigation firms, Justice Escrow is actively managing settlement funds, with a rapidly growing pipeline. The proprietary Justice Escrow digital platform, developed in consultation with industry experts, allows for streamlined QSF administration, including real-time sub-accounting, daily reconciliation, and transparent interest reporting, increasing the standard for QSF administration.

“This platform removes complexity and gives us total transparency,” said Jakob Norman, trial attorney and managing partner at Trial Lawyers for Justice. “When we secure justice for a client, Justice Escrow ensures that justice is actually served with transparency, speed, and precision. Competition keeps the system fair, accountable, and focused on clients. It also drives progress across every industry and stands as a cornerstone of the American promise of fairness and justice.”

Flatirons Bank emphasizes that it is not in the business of lawsuits. It is in the business of "building trust through integrity, innovation, and unmatched client service."

Justice Escrow, powered by Flatirons Bank, is a complete Qualified Settlement Fund (QSF) administration solution, delivering unmatched transparency, speed, and security for legal settlement funds. Justice Escrow eliminates complexity, bringing clarity to every dollar, every party, and every transaction.

www.justiceescrow.com

