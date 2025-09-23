Encryption Is Not Optional: NetLib Security Calls for Proactive Defense Against Data Breaches

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLib Security, a leading provider of transparent data encryption for enterprises, small businesses, and developers, joined The Cyber Show’s podcast “In the Chair” to spotlight the urgent need to safeguard sensitive data in today’s hyper-connected world amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing .

NetLib Security’s CTO, David Stonehill, underscored the escalating threats posed by cybercriminals and the growing public mistrust around data privacy. In 2025 alone, cybercriminals exposed more than 7 billion records worldwide through data breaches.

While the focus of data breaches is typically on stolen passwords or leaked emails, the greatest vulnerability lies in a less visible but critical risk: unprotected data at rest . From databases to financial records and medical devices, sensitive personally identifiable information (PII) stored on servers and endpoints is a prime target for attackers. Hence, the urgent need for transparent data encryption (TDE) of stored data.

“Encryption is not optional,” said David Stonehill, CTO, NetLib Security. “In today’s environment of persistent online threats, data encryption is critically important to not only your business but the safety of your sensitive personal information. At NetLib Security, our goal is to make strong, usable encryption simple to deploy so organizations can ‘set it and forget it.’”

The Problem: Threats on the Rise

The True Cost of Data Breaches According to IBM’s 2024 Cost of Data Breach report , the global average cost of a data breach is $4.88 million. That’s a 10% increase over last year and the highest total ever, with penalties mounting for non-compliance under regulations. With the average breach now costing millions, the real price is measured not just in dollars but in long-term business impact and brand credibility.





Encryption in a Quantum World: A Looming Challenge

Quantum computing is rewriting the rules of security. With the ability to solve complex problems exponentially faster than classical machines, quantum computers could render today’s cryptographic algorithms obsolete, posing a direct threat to the encryption methods that protect our most sensitive data.





AI in Cybersecurity: Dual-Use Technology at a Crossroads AI is transforming security operations, from automating threat detection to predicting attacks in real time. Yet, the same tools can be exploited by adversaries to launch faster, more complex assaults. As attack surfaces expand, AI represents both a powerful defense mechanism and a formidable new threat vector.







The Answer: Protecting Data at Rest

Data at rest encryption ensures that even if attackers penetrate networks or steal physical devices, the data itself remains unreadable without authorization. Unlike perimeter-only defenses, encryption protects the last line of defense, securing information where it lives. This safeguard has become essential for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to global enterprises , as well as developers .

NetLib Security’s transparent data encryption (TDE) solutions are an easy and cost effective way to proactively protect your data on servers, legacy systems, devices and distributed applications across physical, virtual and cloud environments while maintaining business stability with virtually no impact on performance.

Encryptionizer, our powerful flagship platform, encrypts stored data right out of the box (data at rest). No changes to your program code and it directly assists with compliance requirements. Developers, OEMs, ISVs and companies of all sizes use Encryptionizer products to satisfy a pressing security need quickly, and with confidence to protect the safety, integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data.

Encryptionizer provides transparent data encryption protection for most popular databases and applications: SQL Server, SQL Express, LocalDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Legacy databases, like Visual FoxPro, and more.

Why Encryption Can’t Wait: A Beginner’s Guide for Today’s Threat Landscape

When sensitive data is under constant attack, encryption isn’t optional; it’s essential. In NetLib Security’s free Guide to Encryption for Compliance and Data Protection , you’ll discover:

The fundamentals of encryption and key management every organization must master.

How NetLib® Encryptionizer® provides rapid, transparent data encryption, without any programming.

How Encryptionizer assists with compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and other regulations, removing complexity and reducing risk.





About NetLib Security

NetLib Security has spent more than 20 years developing a powerful, patented solution that starts by setting up a formidable offense for every environment where your data resides: physical, virtual and cloud. Our platform simplifies the process while ensuring high levels of security.

Simplify your data security needs. Encryptionizer is easy to deploy. It’s a cost-effective way to proactively and transparently protect your sensitive data that allows you to quickly and confidently meet your security requirements. With budget considerations in mind, we have designed an affordable data security platform that protects, manages, and defends your data, while responding to the ever changing compliance requirements. No coding changes required.

Data breaches are expensive. Security does not have to be.

NetLib Security works with government agencies, healthcare organizations, small to large enterprises, financial services, credit card processors, distributors, and resellers to provide a flexible data security solution that meets their evolving needs. To learn more or request a free evaluation visit us at www.netlibsecurity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Bluesky , X , and Facebook .

Contact:

press@netlibsecurity.com