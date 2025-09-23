Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. Class A Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. (TSX:IS) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for September 2025 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Per
Equity Share
|September 30, 2025
|October 15, 2025
|$0.14
The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IS.
For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.