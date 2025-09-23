Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. Class A Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. (TSX:IS) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for September 2025 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per

Equity Share September 30, 2025 October 15, 2025 $0.14

The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IS.