Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. Class A Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. (TSX:IS) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for September 2025 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:

Record DatePayable DateDistribution Per
Equity Share
September 30, 2025October 15, 2025$0.14
 

The equity shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IS.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.


