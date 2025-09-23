Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Size Worth USD 24.76 Billion by 2034 Fueled by Growing ICU Admissions

Ottawa, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market size reached USD 13.85 billion in 2024. It is projected to rise from USD 14.89 billion in 2025 to USD 24.76 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% from 2025 to 2034. Driven by the rising prevalence of sepsis, increasing ICU admissions, and growing demand for advanced anti-inflammatory and supportive therapies.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Key Takeaways

The global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market was estimated at USD 13,850 million in 2024.

It is projected to hit approximately USD 24,760 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 5.98% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 38.89% in 2024.

By application, the hospital and ambulatory surgical centers segment contributed the highest market share of 62.15% in 2024.

By product, the autoimmune diseases segment held the major market share of 18.31% in 2024.

By product, others segment contributed the biggest market share of 53.41% in 2024.



Market Size, Growth, and Forecast

Market Size in 2024: USD 13.85 Billion

Market Size in 2025: USD 14.89 Billion

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 24.76 Billion

CAGR (2025-2034): 5.98%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia pacific

Market Overview: What is a Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment?

The systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market is based on the treatment and supportive care of the life-threatening inflammatory syndrome that is the result of an overactivity of the immune system to the stressors (infection, trauma, surgery, or autoimmune diseases). More vulnerable patients are infants, the elderly, those with weakened immunity, and those with chronic diseases like diabetes, cirrhosis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Growth in the market is occurring as ICU admissions have been on the rise, sepsis and hospital-acquired infections are on the rise, and there is more demand for advanced critical care infrastructure. Moreover, the consistent studies on immunomodulatory medications, the increase in healthcare spending, and the awareness of early SIRS treatment are likely to promote the growth of the market.

Market Trends in the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS) Treatment Market

Rising Incidence of Sepsis and Critical Illnesses

Growing prevalence of conditions like sepsis, trauma, and severe infections is fueling demand for effective SIRS management solutions.



Increased Focus on Cytokine Adsorption and Blood Purification Therapies

Technologies such as hemoperfusion and extracorporeal blood purification (e.g., CytoSorb®) are gaining traction in critical care settings.



Advancements in Biologics and Immunomodulatory Drugs

Development of targeted biologic therapies to modulate immune responses and reduce systemic inflammation is accelerating.



Integration of AI and Predictive Diagnostics

AI-driven tools are increasingly used to predict onset and progression of SIRS, improving early intervention and patient outcomes.



Shift Toward Personalized Medicine in Critical Care

Precision-based approaches are being adopted to tailor treatments based on individual immune profiles and biomarker responses.

Case Study: Adoption of Hemoperfusion Therapy in SIRS Management – A Multicenter ICU Experience

Background



Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS) poses a significant clinical challenge due to high morbidity and mortality, particularly when linked to sepsis and severe infections. Conventional treatments, including antibiotics, corticosteroids, and supportive ICU care, often fail to adequately control hyperinflammatory responses, leading to poor outcomes. Recent advancements such as hemoperfusion and extracorporeal cytokine adsorption therapies have shown promise in reducing systemic inflammation and improving survival.

Case Description



A multicenter hospital network in Germany and Italy piloted hemoperfusion therapy using CytoSorb® cartridges for critically ill patients with sepsis-induced SIRS. The study included 120 ICU patients, all of whom presented with elevated inflammatory markers (procalcitonin, CRP, IL-6) and hemodynamic instability despite standard care.

Objective: Assess whether adjunctive cytokine adsorption could reduce mortality, shorten ICU stay, and stabilize hemodynamics.

Assess whether adjunctive cytokine adsorption could reduce mortality, shorten ICU stay, and stabilize hemodynamics. Method: Patients received 2–3 sessions of extracorporeal hemoperfusion in addition to conventional antibiotics, vasopressors, and organ support.

Patients received 2–3 sessions of extracorporeal hemoperfusion in addition to conventional antibiotics, vasopressors, and organ support. Outcome Metrics: 28-day survival, ICU stay length, vasopressor dosage reduction, and inflammatory biomarker trends.



Results

Mortality Reduction: 28-day mortality decreased from 42% (control group) to 27% (hemoperfusion group) .

28-day mortality decreased from to . Hemodynamic Stabilization: Average vasopressor requirement reduced by 35% within 48 hours .

Average vasopressor requirement reduced by . Inflammatory Markers: IL-6 levels declined by 65% on average after 72 hours of therapy.

IL-6 levels declined by of therapy. Length of ICU Stay: Mean ICU stay reduced by 3.4 days per patient, resulting in lower hospital costs.

Impact and Implications



This case highlighted that adjunctive hemoperfusion therapy significantly improved clinical outcomes for severe SIRS patients by controlling cytokine storms and stabilizing immune responses. Hospitals reported not only improved survival rates but also reduced burden on ICU resources.

Strategic Insight for Market Growth



The success of this real-world application underscores the potential of blood purification technologies as a major growth driver in the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market. With rising ICU admissions and the limitations of conventional therapies, healthcare systems are increasingly adopting advanced extracorporeal solutions. This aligns with the broader market trend of integrating biologics, predictive AI diagnostics, and personalized critical care approaches, positioning hemoperfusion as a transformative therapy in SIRS management.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Opportunity

Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems:

The systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market offers a huge potential with the development of novel drug delivery systems. Conventional therapies are based on a combination of vasopressors, general supportive care, and general antibiotics, yet these therapies are associated with systemic adverse effects and the inability to focus on the target.

A more accurate and better solution is new technology, such as the use of nanotechnology to deliver drugs. It is possible to design nanoparticles to entrap therapeutic agents and target them directly to inflamed tissues, enhancing their effectiveness with a low systemic toxicity. There is also the development of controlled-release drug delivery systems to assure consistent and long-lasting therapeutic concentration in the body, eliminating the necessity of a patient to be re-administered the drug every few hours, and enhancing patient compliance.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Key Challenges

What is the Limitation for the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?

One of the issues the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market is facing is the increasing problem of antibiotic resistance. As bacteria are one of the most common causes of SIRS, it is common to use broad-spectrum antibiotics. With the excessive use and abuse of antibiotics, however, there has come the emergence of resistant strains of bacteria, and this has led to a decrease in the effectiveness of conventional treatments and a difficult situation with regard to patient management. This resistance extends the length of stay, healthcare expenditure, and mortality, especially in the critical care units where SIRS occurs most often.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 13.85 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 13.85 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 24.76 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 5.98% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application and Regions Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Players GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca ,CytoSorbents Corporation, Cardinal Health, Asahi Kasei, ConvaTec, CHIESI Farmaceutici, Smith & Nephew, and Orion Corporation



Regional Landscape:



What is the U.S. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Size?

The U.S. systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market size is calculated at USD 4.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 8.44 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.49% from 2025 to 2034.



How North America Dominated the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America will control the largest part of the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market, with an established healthcare system, the sheer amount of sepsis cases, and a focus on critical care management. The benefit of the wide range of treatment options in the area, including broad-spectrum antibiotics, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and anti-inflammatory medications, that severe inflammatory reactions can be managed with, also presents itself.

The area has current research and development projects that are geared towards identifying new treatment targets, improving existing drugs, and adding new medical devices. The prevalence of the North American market is also increased by the presence of giant pharmaceutical companies, government initiatives of combating sepsis, and the increased investment in critical care units.

Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The swift increase of infections, trauma cases, and chronic diseases that predispose to SIRS are the main drivers of the growth of the region. Increasing patient volumes in the critical care settings are attributed to rapid urbanization, shift of lifestyles, and an increase in exposure to hospital-acquired infections.

The market is largely driven by the increased demand for intravenous fluids, blood components, and low-cost antibiotics. In addition, the existence of government investments in healthcare facilities, the development of new ICU units, and the increase in education regarding the problem of sepsis and its accompanying complications are increasing treatment uptake.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis

Indication Analysis

How Infectious Segment Dominates the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?

The infectious segment dominated the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2024, because global sepsis, pneumonia, and bloodstream infections continue to be the most frequent causes of acute systemic inflammation. Most SIRS-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions are caused by infectious causes, and thus constitute the greatest source of the treatment demand. The increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections and the increased risk of multidrug resistance of bacteria further emphasize the necessity to approach the treatment rather broadly and aggressively, using broad-spectrum antibiotics and antiviral agents as well as supportive treatment options.

The non-infectious segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. In contrast to infectious triggers, non-infectious ones comprise trauma, acute pancreatitis, burns, ischemia, and post-surgical complications, which are also on the increase because of more surgical procedures, lifestyle-related diseases, and unintentional traumas. Increasing consciousness among medical professionals regarding the value of early intervention during trauma and post-surgery care is also driving up the demand for high-level supportive therapies, such as fluid-based and vasopressor-based, and organ support device-based services.

Mode of Administration Analysis

Why did injectable Segment Hold the Largest Share of the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?

The injectable held the largest share in the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2024, owing to its crucial role in the emergency and critical care units. IV corticosteroid, immunomodulators, antibiotics, antivirals, and biologic administration provide maximum response and effective dosage regulation that is paramount in the management of life-threatening inflammation. Since injection is the quickest and most desired route of administration in the case of SIRS, and given the fact that intervention is urgent, injectables continue to dominate the global market with their dominant market share.

The oral segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing non-invasive treatment demand, especially in the post-acute and long-term care environments. Oral anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressant formulations are convenient, comfortable, and more compliant and can be used during the outpatient and recovery phases. Adoption is further growing with the emerging production of effective oral therapies that have better bioavailability as well as fewer side effects. Moreover, the demand for oral treatments is being met by the reduction of hospitalization and transition to cost-effective home-based care. With the development of pharmaceutical innovation, more drugs will be administered orally, which has led to the speedy expansion of this segment.

Product Type Analysis

Why did the others Segment Dominate the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?

The other segment dominated the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2024, with the help of a variety of therapies and diagnostic tools. The category consists of corticosteroids, NSAIDs, as well as immunomodulatory agents required in inflammatory and respiratory distress management, which is one of the most frequent complications of SIRS.

Nourishing products like plasma, platelets, and packed red blood cells are used to counter coagulation problems and anemia as well. The market leadership of this segment is further enhanced by advanced diagnostics such as procalcitonin (PCT), CRP tests, as well as imaging testing such as ultrasonography, CT scan, and X-rays.

Application Analysis

How does the hospital & ambulatory surgical centers segment dominate the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market?

The hospital & ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, as these facilities have advanced infrastructure, critical care capacity, and accessibility to specialized healthcare professionals. SIRS management is best managed in hospitals, given that the highest rate of ICU admissions, complicated cases of intra-operative and post-operative scenarios, as well as the presence of sophisticated diagnostic and monitoring systems, are all hospital-specific. This superiority is supported through the consecutive investment into the development of the ICUs and the latest medical technologies that guarantee the top position of hospitals in the patient results.



The specialty clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the foreseeable period of 2025-2034. These clinics are devoted to the advanced therapy approach to the management of inflammation, and these are the cases of SIRS-related non-emerging but severe cases. As more investment is made in disease-specific trials, outpatient care, and specialized care pathways, there is a growing interest in clinics as an alternative to hospital-based treatment. They are flexible, patient-centered care models, and they embrace novel treatments to increase accessibility and compliance.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline – Offers a wide range of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory drugs that target pathways involved in systemic inflammation.



– Offers a wide range of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory drugs that target pathways involved in systemic inflammation. AstraZeneca – Develops biologics and pharmaceuticals focused on inflammation and respiratory conditions, with relevance to SIRS management.



– Develops biologics and pharmaceuticals focused on inflammation and respiratory conditions, with relevance to SIRS management. CytoSorbents Corporation – Specializes in blood purification technologies like CytoSorb®, used to reduce cytokine storms and control hyperinflammatory responses in critical care.



– Specializes in blood purification technologies like CytoSorb®, used to reduce cytokine storms and control hyperinflammatory responses in critical care. Cardinal Health – Provides critical care pharmaceuticals and medical supply chain solutions, supporting hospital treatment of severe inflammatory syndromes.



– Provides critical care pharmaceuticals and medical supply chain solutions, supporting hospital treatment of severe inflammatory syndromes. Asahi Kasei – Produces advanced hemoperfusion systems and medical devices for extracorporeal blood treatment, aiding in cytokine removal during SIRS.



– Produces advanced hemoperfusion systems and medical devices for extracorporeal blood treatment, aiding in cytokine removal during SIRS. ConvaTec – Offers wound and critical care management solutions that assist in managing secondary complications of systemic inflammation.



– Offers wound and critical care management solutions that assist in managing secondary complications of systemic inflammation. CHIESI Farmaceutici – Focuses on respiratory and intensive care products, including treatments that mitigate severe inflammatory conditions in ICU settings.



– Focuses on respiratory and intensive care products, including treatments that mitigate severe inflammatory conditions in ICU settings. Smith & Nephew – Supplies advanced wound care and surgical products that support recovery and infection control in patients affected by systemic inflammatory responses.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Day Zero Diagnostics showed a new method of antimicrobial susceptibility and resistance testing via artificial intelligence (AI) at ASM Microbe to treat sepsis. Their technology, Keynome gAST (genomic Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test), is a direct prediction of the bacterial whole genome based on the blood of a patient, thus removing the requirement of culturing bacterial cells.



In June 2024, CytoSorbents released the PuriFitm hemoperfusion pump in the European Union, with a CE certification according to the EU Medical Device Regulation. The novel blood pump has auto-priming, child-compatible, and adult-compatible tubing, and a touchscreen interface- it is designed to set up rapidly in ICUs and cardiac suites to improve the cytokine adsorption therapy.



In April 2024, Enlivex Therapeutics announced positive Phase II clinical trial outcomes of Allocetra in the treatment of sepsis. Allocationetra demonstrated a reasonable safety and tolerability profile among patients who had sepsis and were caused by pneumonia, biliary, urinary tract, or peritoneal infections.



Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentations

By Indication (cause/trigger)

Infectious causes

Non-infectious causes

UTI



By Mode of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By End-user

Hospital and ambulatory surgical centers

Speciality Clinics

By Product Type

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Autoimmune Diseases

Meningitis

Pneumonia

Others



By Application

Specialty Clinics

Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

