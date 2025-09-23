North America Electric Zero Turn Mower Market - Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, and Regulatory Landscape 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Zero Turn Mower Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America's Electric Zero Turn Mower Market was valued at USD 981.5 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2034.

The growth is driven by the government's efforts to reduce emissions and tackle climate change, which has created a favorable regulatory climate. Noise and air pollution concerns have prompted several local governments to restrict gas-powered equipment use, increasing demand for quieter, low-emission electric models. While electric zero turn mowers currently come with a higher price tag, especially challenging for small landscaping businesses, advancements in battery efficiency and motor technology make them more affordable and cost-effective in the long term. This trend eliminates price barriers as manufacturers invest in efficient, budget-friendly solutions.



As environmental consciousness continues to influence consumer behavior, the U.S. market is set to expand significantly. Electric mowers are gaining popularity for their green attributes and integration with smart technologies like AI and GPS, improving navigation and safety. With intelligent systems that detect and avoid obstacles, these machines deliver enhanced performance in commercial and residential landscapes. Manufacturers are increasingly pivoting toward compact, efficient, and user-friendly designs to attract a broader customer base.





By battery type, the lead acid batteries segment generated USD 706.8 million in 2024. These batteries are more economical to manufacture compared to lithium-ion versions and continue to attract cost-conscious buyers across commercial and residential sectors. Their ease of recycling adds an environmentally responsible dimension, especially appealing in jurisdictions with strict ecological mandates. Although they offer lower energy density, their durability and low upfront cost make them a practical choice for users prioritizing affordability over extended runtimes or rapid charging.



Based on applications, the playgrounds segment captured a 73.9% share in 2024, illustrating its vital role in driving overall demand. The segment's growth is fueled by the operational silence and zero-emission functionality of electric mowers critical in noise-sensitive areas like schools and parks. Their ability to maintain even, well-manicured turf helps prevent the spread of allergens and weeds, promoting a safer, cleaner play environment. These benefits make electric mowers a practical solution for institutions to maintain high-traffic public spaces.



The United States' Electric Zero Turn Mower Market generated USD 842.8 million in 2024, driven by a mix of regulatory support, increased environmental awareness, and rising demand from municipalities and landscaping contractors. Incentive programs and tax rebates have played a major role in encouraging adoption, while the country's broader push toward decarbonization has positioned electric landscaping equipment as a mainstream alternative. As infrastructure investments continue and electric mower technology becomes increasingly accessible, the U.S. is poised to remain the primary engine of growth for the regional market over the coming decade.



Key players in this sector include RYOBI, EcoTeq, SCAG Power Equipment, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Greenworks Tools, EGO POWER+, Honda Power Equipment, Swisher Inc, The Toro Company, MTD Products, Hustler Turf Equipment, Ariens Company, Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, CRAFTSMAN, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Cub Cadet, and Kubota Corporation.



To strengthen their market position, companies focus on battery innovation, cost optimization, and product differentiation through smart technology integration. Manufacturers are developing AI-powered features, improving energy efficiency, and expanding product lines tailored to residential, commercial, and municipal needs. Many collaborate with local retailers and leverage e-commerce platforms to widen their distribution network. Eco-centric branding, investment in R&D, and enhanced after-sales service offerings are central to building long-term customer loyalty in a rapidly evolving market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Ariens Company Bobcat Company Briggs & Stratton Corporation CRAFTSMAN Cub Cadet Deere & Company EcoTeq EGO POWER+ Generac Power Systems, Inc. Greenworks Tools Honda Power Equipment Husqvarna Group Hustler Turf Equipment Kubota Corporation Kubota Tractor Corporation MTD Products RYOBI SCAG Power Equipment Swisher Inc The Toro Company





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $981.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1610 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Impact of Trump administration tariffs

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Increasing environmental awareness

3.4.1.2 Government regulations on diesel and gas-powered equipment

3.4.1.3 Advancements in battery technology

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 High initial cost

3.4.2.2 Reoccurring maintenance cost

3.5 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2024

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2024

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2024

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2024



Chapter 5 Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Type 2021-2034

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Lithium -Ion

5.3 Lead - Acid



Chapter 6 Estimates & Forecast, by Cutting Width 2021-2034

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Less than 50 inches

6.3 50 to 60 inches

6.4 More than 60 inches



Chapter 7 Estimates & Forecast, by Battery Capacity 2021-2034

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Upto 18 kWh

7.3 18 - 25 Kwh

7.4 26 -35 Kwh

7.5 More than 35 Kwh



Chapter 8 Estimates & Forecast, by Yard Space 2021-2034

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Small yard (less than 1 acre)

8.3 Medium yard (1 to 3 acres)

8.4 Large yard (More than 3 acres)



Chapter 9 Estimates & Forecast, by End Use 2021-2034

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Golf Course centers

9.3 Playgrounds



Chapter 10 Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channels 2021-2034

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Direct

10.3 Indirect



Chapter 11 Estimates & Forecast, by Country 2021-2034



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ariens Company

12.2 Bobcat Company

12.3 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

12.4 CRAFTSMAN

12.5 Cub Cadet

12.6 Deere & Company

12.7 EcoTeq

12.8 EGO POWER+

12.9 Generac Power Systems, Inc.

12.10 Greenworks Tools

12.11 Honda Power Equipment

12.12 Husqvarna Group

12.13 Hustler Turf Equipment

12.14 Kubota Corporation

12.15 Kubota Tractor Corporation

12.16 MTD Products

12.17 RYOBI

12.18 SCAG Power Equipment

12.19 Swisher Inc

12.20 The Toro Company



