Formidium Wins at HFM US Services Awards 2025 for Outstanding Client Service to Emerging Managers

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formidium, a global fund administrator serving venture capital, private equity, hedge funds, and other alternative investment managers, has been named Best Administrator: Client Service – Emerging Managers at the HFM US Services Awards 2025.

The annual HFM US Services Awards, hosted by With Intelligence, celebrate the firms that are raising the bar in fund services. This year’s winners were chosen by a panel of senior industry leaders who evaluated firms on client service, innovation, and business growth.

For Formidium, the award highlights the company’s dedication to helping PE, VC and Digital Asset fund managers, often working with lean teams and high expectations from investors, build solid operational foundations without sacrificing speed or accuracy.

“Emerging managers don’t just need a service provider; they need a partner who understands the pressure they’re under,” said Amit Arora, Managing Director of Formidium. “We’ve built our technology and service model to be responsive, accurate, and adaptable, and this recognition is a great validation of that commitment.”

Formidium combines hands-on service with a purpose-built, cloud-native technology platform that eliminates many of the bottlenecks managers face with legacy systems. The firm currently supports more than 650 clients, representing over 1,800 entities and $31 billion in assets under administration across more than 25 global jurisdictions.

The award was presented on September 16 at Guastavino’s in New York, where the industry gathered to celebrate this year’s honorees.

About Formidium

Formidium is one of the leading fund administrators globally serving alternative investment funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence with offices in the U.S., India, Canada, Singapore, UK and Hong Kong supporting 650+ clients, 1,800+ multi-asset entities, and managing $31B+ in assets under administration (AUA) across 25+ jurisdictions.

Formidium’s proprietary technology solutions provide unparalleled flexibility to meet bespoke client needs, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency integration, and full compliance support. It’s cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

