Reset & Reflect Press Gives Readers a Brain Reset

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reset & Reflect Press today announced the release of Balanced by Design: Permission granted to un-hot-mess your brain, a 191 page self help workbook designed to help readers stop burnout, quit overthinking, and manage rising levels of political stress. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 60% of U.S. adults say politics is a significant source of stress — and constant overthinking only makes the overwhelm worse. Balanced by Design offers practical reset routines to help people regain clarity and focus in real life, not just online — permission granted to finally un-hot-mess your brain.





Balanced by Design by Kimber Nelson, a 191-page self-help workbook from Reset & Reflect Press that blends brain science, mindfulness, and creative reset tools to help readers stop burnout and overthinking.

“People keep getting told to slap a smile on or take a deep breath, but that’s not enough when your brain is fried,” said author Kimber Nelson, founder of Reset & Reflect Press. “This isn’t about quick fixes. It’s about giving your brain a reset button — and reminding people they don’t have to do it alone.”

The workbook includes:

The Breakaway Method — a step by step reset system grounded in neuroscience, designed to reduce decision fatigue and improve focus.

Interactive pages that combine journaling, reflection prompts, and mindful coloring — not just for fun, but to help reset the brain.

Energy Snapshots and practical reset routines — quick tools designed to outsmart brain fog, stop decision fatigue in its tracks, and get your focus back when your tank is running on empty.

A Printable Companion Pack with reusable tools — including the Heavy World Days worksheet, designed to help readers reset when the headlines feel overwhelming.

Balanced by Design is available now on TheBalancedEdge.com and Amazon, with the free Printable Companion Pack included.

With political stress fueling record levels of burnout, Nelson believes timing matters: “We can’t control the world, but we can take back our focus and energy. This workbook is about giving your brain a reset break so you can cut the noise, recharge your energy, and actually feel human again.”

FAQ — Quick Answers for Readers & Reporters Who is this workbook for? Overthinkers, busy professionals, and anyone feeling politically or emotionally drained. How is it different from a typical self help book? Most self help books explain what to do but don’t show you how. Balanced by Design combines neuroscience, mindful coloring, and step by step reset routines — practical tools your brain will actually thank you for. What’s included? A 191 page guided workbook, plus a free Printable Companion Pack with reusable tools (included with purchase). Who created it? Balanced by Design was developed by author Kimber Nelson to help readers stop burnout, manage political stress, and reset their energy using brain science based tools. Can people try it before buying? Yes — the Heavy World Days quick worksheet is available as a free download. It’s a reset tool designed for the days when the news feels overwhelming and focus feels impossible.





The Balanced by Design workbook pictured in a calming reset setting — paired with coffee, candles, and reflection time. The book invites readers to slow down and reclaim focus on heavy world days.

About Reset & Reflect Press



Reset & Reflect Press publishes books, tools, and resources to help people reset, reflect, and move forward. Founded by author Kimber Nelson, the press is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will continue to expand the series with workbooks, children’s resources, and AI supported challenges — all designed to help people reset, stay resilient, and find community in a heavy world.

