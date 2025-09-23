RealReports and Restb.ai introduce industry-first AI property intelligence to MLSs

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealReports , the premier AI-driven property intelligence platform, and Restb.ai , the real estate industry’s leader in AI and computer vision, today announced a strategic partnership that brings appraisal-grade condition, quality, and visual insights into MLS-facing tools for the first time.

First Multiple Listing Service ( FMLS ), one of the largest and most AI- and data-first MLS organizations in the country, and MLS Now , Ohio’s largest multiple listing service, will be among the first to roll out this new technology to its members.

The collaboration integrates Restb.ai’s advanced image intelligence into RealReports’ product suite, giving agents condition-aware comparables and more intuitive visuals to strengthen client communication. The result is a first-of-its-kind enhancement to both the free Snapshot Report and premium Seller Report, delivering benefits that raise the standard for how agents present and analyze property data.

“Today agents win more business by translating data into insights their clients can trust,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “By pairing RealReports’ AI-powered property reports with Restb.ai’s appraisal-grade image analysis, we’re delivering an entirely new dimension of local expertise that has never been available to agents before.”

Rogers notes that with AI identifying the true condition and quality of properties, every RealReport becomes a more powerful tool for agents to deliver more precise property comparisons, communicate value, and build client confidence.

For MLSs and their members, the integration brings enhancements at two levels:

Snapshot Report (free): For mutual MLS clients, every report will automatically feature photos displayed in a cleaner, more intuitive format — at no additional cost — improving the user experience for agents and clients alike.

For mutual MLS clients, every report will automatically feature photos displayed in a cleaner, more intuitive format — at no additional cost — improving the user experience for agents and clients alike. Seller Report (premium): Incorporates Restb.ai’s Condition and Quality (C/Q) scores to enhance comparables and provide clearer insights into both the subject property and comps. In addition, agents can now analyze properties side by side with “property snapshots” that display the best exterior, interior, kitchen, and bathroom photos, enabling instant visual validation of complex property differences.

Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS, the largest MLS in Georgia serving 57,000 members across the state and throughout the Southeast, said, “By integrating these next-generation reports into our technology suite, we’re delivering to our members AI-driven analysis that go far beyond traditional property data. Condition and quality insight empowers them to present clients with a level of clarity and confidence that sets our members apart in today’s competitive market.”

“This new AI-powered technology is delivering practical and actionable innovation, bringing immediate value to our members,” said Garry Marsoubian, President & CEO of MLS Now, which serves 32 counties across Ohio. “By partnering with leading industry technology providers, MLS Now is powering progress by giving members best-in-class property comparisons that deliver visual validation and condition-based context. We’re helping members build trust faster, guide smarter decisions, and deliver tomorrow’s advantage today.”

Dominik Pogorzelski, President, MLS for Restb.ai, added, “What we can deliver with RealReports is a clear example of how one-plus-one can equal three. By combining RealReports’ AI-powered property data with Restb.ai’s visual analysis, we’re elevating the everyday reports agents rely on. The result is more than better comps or sharper photos: it’s about giving real estate professionals a level of property insight that makes them indispensable to their clients,” he said.

Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai, noted the significance of this new technology, explaining, “For the first time, MLSs can provide agents with tools that incorporate condition and quality intelligence — long used by appraisers — that until now, agents have never had access to. Condition and quality have long been the largest blind spots creating a disconnect between a seller truly understanding their home’s value compared to other recent sales. By embedding these insights into RealReports, we’re helping redefine how agents can effortlessly communicate a seller’s opportunity, win more trust, and quarterback better-informed decisions.”

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 65+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

