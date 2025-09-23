College for Creative Studies Introduces Reduced-Credit BA in Fashion Business Management to Shape the Future of Global Fashion Leadership

Detroit, MI, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS), a leading institution in art and design education, today announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Business Management, a rigorous, reduced-credit degree program designed to prepare a new generation of fashion leaders to meet the demands of a global, rapidly evolving industry.

Delivered over just three years and comprising 90 focused credits, the program reimagines the traditional fashion business curriculum through a bold interdisciplinary framework that integrates strategic leadership, creative thinking and digital fluency. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the program prepares students to enter the workforce earlier—without compromising academic depth or industry relevance.

Prospective students can apply here: https://bit.ly/454EQHv

“We are thrilled to launch the first Bachelor of Arts degree at CCS. It is a true reflection of the strength and spirit of the CCS community, where creativity meets critical thinking and cultural awareness,” said Don Tuski, CCS President. “The Fashion Business Management BA will allow creative thinkers to explore the intersections of art and commerce in a city that has long shaped the future of fashion, design, craft and culture. As always, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive, forward-looking learning environment where all students can thrive, create the cutting edge and reimagine the world through art and design.”

A Curriculum Built for the Realities of Industry

Students will engage deeply in merchandising, styling, marketing strategy, brand development, trend forecasting and fashion communications—disciplines essential to shaping and sustaining relevance in global markets. Throughout the program, CCS emphasizes a strategic approach to business, cultural literacy and entrepreneurial thinking.

A hallmark of the experience is its collaborative structure, which brings Fashion Business Management students into direct, sustained engagement with peers in the College’s BFA Fashion Design program. This multidisciplinary model reflects the internal ecosystems of contemporary fashion houses and gives students early exposure to creative and commercial cross-functionality.

Graduates will be equipped to move directly into leadership roles across merchandising, marketing, retail strategy, communications and entrepreneurship.

Direct Access to the Industry

Through CCS’s deeply established industry partnerships and Fashion Advisory Board, students benefit from direct mentorship and exposure to leaders at the forefront of the global fashion industry. Advisory board and industry affiliations include Louis Vuitton, Hermès, The Forbes Company, Bottega Veneta, Tracy Reese, Tapestry, Carhartt, Anna Sui and Eileen Fisher.

Small class sizes ensure that each student receives individualized guidance while also participating in critiques, events and experiential projects led by professionals from across the sector.

Redefining Fashion Business Education

The program’s reduced-credit format reflects CCS’s commitment to innovation, access and excellence in design education. By offering a reduced-credit model without sacrificing academic rigor, CCS is removing structural barriers to entry and opening new pathways for emerging talent.

Unlike traditional fashion business degrees, no portfolio is required for admission. The curriculum is intentionally structured for students focused on strategy, brand leadership and the cultural and commercial dimensions of the industry—rather than on design and fabrication.

“In the current landscape, the fashion industry demands professionals who can think creatively, lead strategically and operate with cultural and commercial agility,” said Aki Choklat, Linda Dresner Endowed Chair in Fashion Design at CCS. “This program answers that call directly, offering a highly intentional pathway into the business of fashion—one that mirrors the way global fashion houses and brands operate today.”

About the College for Creative Studies

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

