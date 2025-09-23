Oritain Extends Cutting-Edge Origin Verification to Leather for EUDR Readiness

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oritain , a global leader in product origin verification, has expanded its services into leather, supporting the fashion, luxury, and automotive industries in meeting growing demands for traceability, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Oritain’s forensic science-based methodology, already used in apparel, food, and agriculture, now verifies the geographic origin of leather from key countries across Europe, Africa, and South America. This capability becomes crucial as regulations like the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) demand transparent, ethically sourced supply chains, including the requirement for a Digital Product Passport.

The global leather goods market is projected to grow from $493 billion in 2025 to $904 billion by 2035 (FMI, 2025). The luxury leather goods segment alone is expected to generate over $66 billion in revenue in 2025 (Statista, 2025), intensifying pressure on brands to prove responsible sourcing.

“Leather sourcing is facing heightened scrutiny for its environmental and human rights impacts,” said Alyn Franklin, CEO of Oritain. “Our origin verification programs give brands and tanneries the insights they need to make meaningful changes in their supply chain, meet regulatory obligations and build lasting trust with their customers.”

With regulatory frameworks tightening and consumer expectations shifting, traceability is now a strategic imperative. Oritain’s extensive origin database helps verify sourcing claims and identify deforestation and labor risks, supporting end-to-end supply chain mapping.

Whether bespoke handbags, premium footwear, or luxury car interiors, Oritain’s leather verification is designed for precision and adaptability.

This move follows Oritain’s recent expansion into timber, another deforestation-linked commodity, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and transparency.

“Our customers are looking for ways to get visibility into their supply chains,” said Paul Bentham, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Oritain. “Extending our service to leather means we can stand alongside them, delivering on our vision of being the source of truth in global supply chains.”

About Oritain

Oritain is a global leader in product origin verification. The company's innovative methodology, employing forensic and data science, is trusted by organizations worldwide across industries as diverse as fashion and cotton, coffee, horticulture, meat, dairy, and more. Oritain works with some of the world's leading brands to help them achieve regulatory compliance, reduce reputational risk, and meet market demand through verifying the provenance of their products.