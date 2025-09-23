North America Corrugated Packaging Market Worth USD 54.41 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America corrugated packaging market hit USD 42.77 billion in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to USD 54.41 billion by 2034, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.
Key trends in the market include the increasing need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, the e-commerce boom, the expansion of smart and customized packaging with advanced printing and digital technologies, and even the integration of automation and AI for enhanced efficiency and productivity.
Government initiatives driving the market aim to promote sustainability and even circular economy principles, with regulations such as plastic bans, extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws, and support for recycled content and waste reduction, influencing the shift from single-use plastics to eco-friendly corrugated solutions.
What is Meant by Corrugated Packaging?
Corrugated packaging refers to the industry together with the products within it that usage corrugated fiberboard, even a material with fluted (wavy) paper layers sandwiched between flat paper, to create packaging solutions such as boxes and trays for numerous sectors, including food, beverages, e-commerce, and consumer goods. The vast majority of consumer goods in North America are transported in corrugated boxes, making it a staple for transport. Corrugated packaging is used in numerous sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, consumer goods, and textiles.
What are the Latest Trends in the North America Corrugated Packaging Market?
- Strong focus on sustainability
It is driven by increasing consumer need for eco-friendly products, stringent government regulations, and even the inherent recyclable nature of corrugated materials. Development and usage of biodegradable coatings are being explored and also implemented to enhance the environmental footprint of corrugated packaging.
- Continued surge in e-commerce
The ongoing boom in online retail directly fuels the demand for corrugated boxes to guarantee products are protected during shipping and even delivered safely to consumers' homes. Consumers and also regulators are pushing for eco-friendly options, making corrugated board, a renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable material with a low carbon footprint, the preferred alternative over plastics. Lightweighting efforts thus reduce shipping expenses and environmental impact. The incorporation of automated systems in packaging processes enhances efficiency, consistency, and production speed to meet the growing demand.
What Potentiates the Growth of the North America Corrugated Packaging Market?
Massive growth in e-commerce fuels demand for corrugated packaging by creating a demand for lightweight, durable, and even cost-effective solutions to ship a broad variety of products directly to consumers, while the rising need for sustainable packaging solutions encourages the usage of recyclable and biodegradable corrugated materials to decrease environmental impact and comply with regulations, driving innovation and expansion in the North American market. E-commerce needs packaging that is lightweight to decrease shipping expenses and can be optimized for different product sizes, contributing to the usage of innovative corrugated designs such as fit-to-product (FtP) packaging.
The push for sustainability boosts investment in research and development for new materials, like plant-based alternatives and even advanced recycling technologies, strengthening the position of corrugated cardboard as a vital sustainable packaging material.
Limitations and Challenges in the North America Corrugated Packaging Market
Key challenges in North America's corrugated packaging market include volatile raw material prices, increasing competition from alternative materials, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, mainly in smaller towns. The industry also faces rising pressure to decrease its environmental footprint, needing investment in sustainable inks and even energy-efficient production, alongside logistical hurdles such as high transportation costs to remote areas. Fluctuating costs for paper pulp and even recycled fibers remarkably impact profit margins for manufacturers. Availability of raw materials can be struck down with global trade, natural disasters, and even disruptions in forestry and recycling operations.
Country-Wise Analysis
U.S.
The United States holds a dominant position in the North America corrugated packaging market, driving global trends with its huge e-commerce sector, which fuels remarkable demand for corrugated boxes for last-mile delivery. The market's expansion is further supported by a strong commitment to sustainability, with a high rate of recycling for paper-based packaging, and even ongoing investments in advanced manufacturing technologies such as digital printing and smart packaging solutions.
Canada
Canada contributes to the global corrugated packaging market by targeting sustainable solutions, driven by the strong need from the booming e-commerce sector and even the food and beverage industry. The Canadian market is featured by expansion in the manufacturing sector, innovation in packaging technologies, and impact on recyclable and biodegradable materials, positioning it as a remarkable player in North America's sustainable packaging industry.
Mexico
Mexico's contribution to the global corrugated packaging market is remarkable and growing, driven by its role as a key production hub for North America and the growth of e-commerce, which increases the need for cost-effective, sustainable, and even customizable packaging solutions.
Segment Outlook
End-User Industry Insights
The processed foods segment dominates the North America corrugated packaging market in 2024, due to the high need from consumers seeking convenience, which translates to a high volume of packaged goods, and even the superior protective and sustainable qualities of corrugated packaging for perishable and long-shelf-life items, including its moisture-resistance and recyclability.
Corrugated packaging provides essential physical protection against damage during shipping and handling, which is vital for both fragile processed foods and those with longer shelf lives. Its ability to maintain moisture control is mainly valuable for certain food types. Grocery retail chains use corrugated packaging not just for storage and even transport but also for creating display-ready boxes together with cartons within stores, catering to bulk product needs.
The fresh foods and produce segment is the fastest growing in the North America corrugated packaging market during the forecast period, due to increased consumer need for healthy, convenient, and sustainable alternatives, the growth of e-commerce and home delivery services for perishables, stringent food safety regulations, and even the inherent protective and ventilation advantages of corrugated packaging, including moisture-resistant and temperature-controlled designs. Strict regulations for food safety and contamination control need packaging that is hygienic and compliant, contributing to increased adoption of advanced corrugated solutions.
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global North America Corrugated Packaging Market
- In September 2025, Georgia-Pacific will obtain Anchor Packaging. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of this year and will even create synergies, especially for their food and beverage packaging business units.
- In July 2025, Smurfit Westrock touts ‘significant improvements’ to operations at 1-year mark. The firm will continue to focus on enhancing its corrugated box system, including optimizing its footprint and even cutting “loss-making” customer contracts, executives.
- In May 2025, International Paper officially broke ground on its newest and even most ambitious project to date: a state-of-the-art corrugated box plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The golden shovels gleaming along with the excitement in the air signaled a pivotal moment for the firm, the local community, and even the future of sustainable packaging in the United States.
Top North America Corrugated Packaging Market Players
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- International Paper Company
- Packaging Corporation of America
- DS Smith PLC
- Georgia Pacific LLC
Segments Covered in the Report
By End-User Industry
- Processed Foods
- Fresh Food and Produce
- Beverages
- Paper Products
- Electrical Products
- Other End-user industries
By Country
- United States (U.S.)
- Canada
