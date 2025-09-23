MCNY Announces 41st Annual Silver Apple Honorees: Five Marketing Leaders and One Corporation

Additional special awards to be bestowed for advocacy, innovation and ‘Green Apple’ for a rising star

Annual awards gala is slated for Thursday evening, November 13, 2025,

at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start spreading the news: the Marketing Club of New York (MCNY, marketingclubny.org) has named its Silver Apple Award honorees for 2025 – New York’s marketing best, for the 41st year running – to celebrate and recognize career achievement, as well as giving back to the field and community. This year, a Silver Apple will be bestowed to five individuals – each of whom exemplify 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field, as well as a single Corporate Silver Apple honoree, and three additional special awards for industry advocacy, innovative disruption, and a rising star, respectively.

The 2025 MCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala, a celebration of these individuals, will take place at The Hard Rock Café, Times Square, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 6:00 to 10:00 pm EST. Registration is available here.

This year’s 41st Annual Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn or corporate profiles indicated):

Torrence Boone, Vice President, Global Partnerships, and New York Office Co-Lead, Google (New York, NY);

Melissa Campanelli, Co-Founder, Women in Retail Leadership Circle, and Brand and Content Director, Retail Group, NAPCO Media (Port Washington, NY, and Philadelphia, PA);

Michael Hannay, Chief Revenue Officer, Data Decisions Group (Westerlo, NY);

Len Schenker, Chief Executive Officer, Anchor Computer (Melville, NY, and Boca Raton, FL);

Joanna Seddon, Managing Partner, Presciant, and Chief Executive Officer, Marketing Accountability Standards Board (New York, NY); as well as,

Corporate Silver Apple honoree, JEGI LEONIS, a mergers and acquisition advisory firm (New York, NY).

Additionally, two individuals are “Apples of Excellence” honorees, based on industry “advocacy” and “innovation” disruption, respectively:

Advocacy: Lou Cohen, Director, Chief Digital Officer, Americas, EY, and Adjunct Professor, New York University, Yeshiva University, and Baruch College/City University of New York (New York, NY)

Innovation: David Allison, Founder, The Valuegraphics Research Company (Vancouver, BC, Canada)

As well as a “Green Apple” for a rising star among marketing leaders: Patricia Sansone (Masi), Director, Client Strategy, Summer Friday (New York, NY)



In addition to the celebrants, the Silver Apples gala serves as MCNY’s leading fundraiser, with earmarks going toward scholarships and programs for marketing students of local colleges and universities – with 2025 scholarship recipients being announced at the event. An online auction component also is slated leading up to and during the event.

"We love what Silver Apple honorees represent in our profession – accomplishment, knowledge sharing, leadership, giving back, mentorship – truly exceptional individuals who inspire so many in our field," said MCNY 2025 President Chet Dalzell, senior vice president, operations and participant engagement at Digital Advertising Alliance. "The deliberations this year were spirited, primarily because of the elevation that each of these individuals, and our corporate honoree, provide to our profession and our community. We are deeply honored to be feting each and all of them.”

“As the club approaches its Centennial in 2026, we plan to make this Silver Apples Gala a fun, engaging, and entertaining evening – one worthy of the accomplishment of this group. It’s at the Hard Rock... so, as New Yorkers, we will indeed rock Broadway and Times Square,” Dalzell said.

Group and individual ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 10 full tables, with additional half tables available for smaller parties. For pricing and availability of half or full tables, visit the MCNY Silver Apples Gala registration page or contact info.MCNY@gmail.com. Sponsorship Packages for the event, some of which include tables, are available here.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories, and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ marketing programs.