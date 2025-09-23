Wedbush Fund Advisers’ IVES AI Revolution ETF Surpasses $750 Million AUM

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers’ inaugural ETF, the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES), has surpassed $750 million in assets under management (AUM) since its launch in June 2025, demonstrating strong investor demand for targeted exposure to the companies powering the artificial intelligence (“AI”) revolution.

Built on the proprietary research of Wedbush Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Research, Dan Ives, IVES offers investors access to 30 public companies with leading AI infrastructure and deployment across semiconductors, hyperscalers, cybersecurity, software, robotics, and consumer internet platforms.

“Reaching $750 million reflects the confidence investors have in Dan’s research and the transformative companies driving the AI revolution,” said Cullen Rogers, Chief Investment Officer at Wedbush Fund Advisers.

Matt Bromberg, Chief Operating Officer of Wedbush Fund Advisers, added, “This milestone reinforces our long-term vision for Wedbush Fund Advisers as a platform for high-quality, differentiated investment strategies. We’re proud to see this early success and remain committed to delivering differentiated products that reflect Wedbush’s legacy of insight and innovation.”

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, IVES provides both institutional and retail investors a unique ability to tap into the rapid growth of the AI technologies that are reshaping industries worldwide.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

Important Information

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, available at www.wedbushfunds.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Technology Risk. AI technology is generally highly reliant on the collection and analysis of large amounts of data, and it is not possible or practicable to incorporate all relevant data into the model that such AI utilizes to operate. Certain data in such models will inevitably contain a degree of inaccuracy and error – potentially materially so – and could otherwise be inadequate or flawed, which would be likely to degrade the effectiveness of the AI technology. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence-related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel.

These companies face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence, and many depend significantly on retaining and growing the consumer base of their respective products and services. Many of these companies are also reliant on the end- user demand of products and services in various industries that may in part utilize artificial intelligence. Further, many companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence- related businesses may be substantially exposed to the market and business risks of other industries or sectors, and the Fund may be adversely affected by negative developments impacting those companies, industries or sectors.

Calculation Methodology Risk. The Index relies directly or indirectly on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Neither the Fund nor the Adviser can offer assurances that the Index’s calculation methodology or sources of information will provide an accurate assessment of included issuers or a correct valuation of securities, nor can they guarantee the availability or timeliness of the production of the Index.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused thematic investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility.

The Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.