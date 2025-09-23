Animal Feed Ingredients Market Size to Worth USD 58.79 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed ingredients market size stood at USD 41.28 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 42.77 billion in 2025 to around USD 58.79 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the high demand for protein-rich, healthy, and nutritious feed for livestock and animals, which supports their gut and overall health. High demand for sustainable livestock to maintain environmental balance is another major factor driving the market's growth.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5692

Key Highlights of the Animal Feed Ingredients Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the animal feed ingredients market with highest share of 38% in 2024, whereas Latin America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

By ingredient type, the cereals and grains segment led the market with largest share of 35% in 2024, whereas the functional additives segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By animal type, the poultry segment dominated the animal feed ingredients market with highest share of 41% in 2024, whereas the aquaculture segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By function, the protein supplement segment captured the maximum share of 78% in 2024, whereas the digestive health and gut performance segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By form, the dry ingredients segment led the animal feed ingredients market with largest share of 78% in 2024, whereas the liquid ingredients segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By source, the plant-based ingredients segment dominated the market with largest share 54% in 2024, whereas the fermentation-derived/biotech-based segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

High Protein Demand is helping the Growth of Animal Feed Ingredients.

The animal feed ingredients market involves procedures such as sourcing, processing, formulation, and supply of essential nutritional components useful for compound feed for livestock, poultry, aquaculture, and companion animals. Such ingredients are full of energy and other essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, enzymes, additives, and other amino acids essential for the overall health of animals. The market also focuses on overall health development, immunity, reproduction, fertility, and precise nutrition intake of animals, further enhancing the growth of the animal feed ingredients market.

New Trends of Animal Feed Ingredients Market

Consumer awareness for sustainability, further leading to high demand for ethically sourced animal products to gain maximum nutritional value, is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Authentic feed products for animals in the form of insect-based proteins, algal biomass, and food processing by-products are another major factor helping the growth of the market.

by-products are another major factor helping the growth of the market. Advanced technologies in the form of AI, data analytics, and IoT are also some of the major factors helpful for the growth of the market.



View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/animal-feed-ingredients-market

Top Products in the Animal Feed Ingredients Market

Product Type Key Features / Composition Benefits for Animal Nutrition Common Applications Cereal Grains (Corn, Wheat, Barley, Sorghum, Oats) High-energy ingredients, rich in starch and carbohydrates Primary energy source; supports growth, weight gain, and feed efficiency Poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture Oilseed Meals & Cakes (Soybean Meal, Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal, Cottonseed Meal) High in protein and amino acids, by-products of oil extraction Boosts protein intake, muscle development, and milk/meat yield Poultry feed, dairy cattle, and aquaculture Forage & Silage Ingredients (Alfalfa, Grass Silage, Clover, Hay) Fiber-rich, supports rumen fermentation in ruminants Aids digestion, improves gut health, essential for ruminant diets Cattle, sheep, goats Animal Protein Sources (Fish Meal, Meat & Bone Meal, Blood Meal, Feather Meal) High digestibility proteins, rich in essential amino acids and minerals Enhances growth, improves feed conversion, high nutrient density Poultry, aquaculture, specialty livestock Vitamins & Minerals (Premixes, Trace Minerals, Salt, Calcium, Phosphorus) Micronutrients added in precise formulations Supports immunity, bone health, reproduction, and overall productivity All livestock species Additives (Enzymes, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Antioxidants) Functional feed components Improve gut health, nutrient absorption, feed stability, and disease resistance Poultry, swine, aquaculture, and pet food Fats & Oils (Animal Fats, Vegetable Oils, By-product Oils) High-energy, palatable ingredients Provides concentrated energy, improves feed intake, enhances skin/coat health Poultry, swine, pets, and aquaculture Molasses & By-products (Sugar Beet Pulp, Citrus Pulp, Brewer’s Grains, Distillers’ Dried Grains – DDGS) Energy-dense, rich in fiber and residual nutrients Cost-effective, improves palatability, sustainable feed option Cattle, swine, poultry Specialty Feed Ingredients (Amino Acids, Nucleotides, Functional Proteins, Beta-glucans) Tailored nutrition solutions Enhances performance, immunity, and growth efficiency High-value livestock, aquaculture, companion animals Medicated Feed Ingredients (Antibiotics, Dewormers, Coccidiostats) Pharmaceutical additives in regulated doses Prevents or treats diseases, improves animal health Poultry, swine, cattle (under strict regulations)



Recent Developments in the Animal Feed Ingredients Market

In March 2025 , Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, launched a new feed pathogen control solution, ‘Prosidium, at VIV Asia in Bangkok, Asia's largest feed and animal production tradeshow. ( Source - https://www.prnewswire.com)

, Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer, launched a new feed pathogen control solution, ‘Prosidium, at VIV Asia in Bangkok, Asia's largest feed and animal production tradeshow. ( - https://www.prnewswire.com) In August 2025, the United Soybean Board (USB) launched a new website called U.S. Soy Center for Animal Nutrition and Health (U.S. Soy CAN) to provide the latest research and information to livestock industries. (Source- https://www.feedstrategy.com)

What is the Current Outlook for the Global Animal Feed Market?

The global animal feed market reached a valuation of USD 625.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 654.68 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 989.80 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. This steady expansion is being driven by the world’s growing population and the surging demand for livestock-derived products including meat, dairy, and aquaculture that are central to human diets worldwide.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5525

Key Highlights of the Animal Feed Market

By region, Asia Pacific held the largest share of 39% in 2024, supported by a sharp rise in cattle farming to meet growing consumer demand for animal-derived products.

By region, North America is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by higher dairy and meat consumption and increased livestock production.

By species, the poultry segment captured the largest share at 38% in 2024, as poultry remains the most consumed livestock category globally, especially in developing markets.

By species, the cattle segment is anticipated to expand at a notable pace, with milk producers increasingly adopting nutritionally balanced, blended cattle feed over conventional feed.

By additives, the amino acid segment accounted for the largest market share of 32% in 2024, reflecting their critical role in livestock diets where natural synthesis is limited.

By additives, the antibiotics segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, supported by evidence from research studies highlighting the performance benefits of antibiotic-based feed additives.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5525

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of the Animal Feed Ingredients Market?

Rapid urbanization, a growing population, and high demand for convenient protein sources are some of the major factors driving the growth of the animal feed ingredients market. High focus on animal health, welfare, and nutrition is also a vital factor helpful for the growth of the market. High demand for sustainable and ethical feed manufacturing, advancements in feed manufacturing technology, and other similar sources also aid in the growth of the market in the region.

Challenge

Alternative Feed Ingredients with different Nutritional Values are lowering the Market’s Growth.

The different nutritional profiles of alternative feed ingredients are one of the major factors that hinder the growth of the animal feed ingredients market. Feed ingredients that hamper the sustainability and volatility of the environment are another major factor hindering the market's growth. Hence, research and development help to lower such practices of animal feed manufacturing that damage the environmental balance.

Opportunity

High Usage of Innovative and Sustainable Products is helpful for the Growth of the Market.

The high usage and adoption of sustainable and innovative animal feed ingredients are among the major opportunities for the growth of the animal feed ingredients market. Such ingredients are high in nutrition and help in the development of the animal's overall health as well. Plant-based ingredients focus on enhancing the nutritional content of animal feed, such as prebiotics, probiotics, protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, further fueling the growth of the animal feed ingredients market. Use of plant-based protein, insect meals, and algae is also one of the important factors for the growth of the market.

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Animal Feed Ingredients Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific dominated the animal feed ingredients market in 2024, driven by the region's high livestock and other animal population. High demand for animal products such as meat, poultry, and eggs by the growing population of the region is another major factor for the growth of the market. A high portion of livestock, aquaculture, beef, and other meats is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Practicing modern farming techniques is also aiding the growth of the market.

Latin America is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period.

Latin America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to increased meat consumption and poultry in the region, further fueling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization leading to changes in consumer preferences is another major factor for the growth of the market in Latin America. High demand for a protein-rich diet is also helping the growth of the market in the region.

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 3.6% Market Size in 2024 USD 41.28 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 42.77 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 58.79 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific - 38% market share (2024) Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Ingredient Type Analysis

The cereal and grains segment led the animal feed ingredients market in 2024 due to their easy availability and cost-efficiency, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Cereals and grains like wheat, barley, and corn are highly nutritious and healthy for animals, hence they are highly utilized for the production of animal feed and livestock. Such animal feed formulations are high in protein, carbs, and essential amino acids, which are helpful for the overall health of animals. Hence, they are highly utilized for the manufacturing of animal stock helpful for the growth of the animal feed ingredients market.

The functional additives segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for prebiotics and probiotics for animals for their improved gut health, digestion, and overall health as well. Functional additives are also essential for animal feed as they help in nutrient absorption and strengthen the immunity of animals as well. High demand by consumers for animal protein, further leading to the demand for antibiotic-free meat, is another major factor for the growth of the animal feed ingredients market in the foreseeable period.

Animal Type Analysis

The poultry segment dominated the animal feed ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for animal-based protein sources such as eggs and chicken in developing countries. Management and setup for poultry requires less amount compared to a setup for other animal meat, such as beef, pork, or lamb. Hence, the poultry segment is observed to grow on a higher scale as farmers highly opt for it as a side business, and also due to their easy turnaround in less time. Such factors help the growth of the animal feed ingredients market.

The aquaculture segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period as it is a sustainable and eco-friendly method, further aiding the growth of the animal feed ingredients market. The aquaculture feed requires certain nutrients helpful for the improved aquaculture segment, further fueling the growth of the market.

Function Analysis

The protein supplement segment dominated the animal feed ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for protein options for animals for their overall health and strengthened immunity. Soy-based protein options and animal-based protein options are essential for the manufacturing of animal feed and livestock. It is essential for their health, further fueling the growth of the animal feed ingredients market.

The digestive health and gut performance segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as the digestive health of animals is entirely dependent on gut microbiomes, similar to the human body. Hence, prebiotics and probiotics are highly essential for the growth of the animal feed ingredients market in the foreseeable period. They are also essential for the healthy digestion of animals and maintain their smooth gut health.

Form Analysis

The dry ingredients market segment dominated the animal feed ingredients market in 2024 due to its ease of handling and convenience, which contributed to market growth. Dry feed is highly nutritious for animals and is easy to blend with other healthy ingredients for the preparation of livestock. Such ingredients are also easy to transport and manage, which further aids the market's growth. They are also helpful to lower wastage and spoilage, and allow for maintaining a balanced nutritional profile for animals.

The liquid ingredients segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its high digestibility factor, which makes it easier for animals to consume feed. The liquid ingredients also allow animals to absorb higher nutrition via feed, and they can also be blended easily. The formulation can also be customized for improved gut health of animals, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The enhanced palatability of liquid ingredients enables young animals to consume more feed, which is essential for their body growth.

Source Analysis

The plant-based ingredients segment dominated the animal feed ingredients market in 2024 due to its sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The segment also contributes to the market's growth due to its lower environmental impact, which helps maintain a harmonious balance. Ingredients such as soybean, alfalfa, and corn are plant-based ingredients essential for segments such as livestock, aquaculture, and poultry. The segment also emphasizes the development of various plant-based innovative products helpful for the growth of the market.

The fermentation/biotech-based segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as it helps to provide high-quality protein to animals along with other required essentials. The process is facilitated by microbiomes, such as algae and yeast, which do not require land-intensive animal agriculture. The method also aids in lowering greenhouse gas emissions and land clearing, fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Top Companies in the Animal Feed Ingredients Market:

Cargill, Incorporated – Global leader in feed and nutrition, offering grains, proteins, additives, and complete feed solutions.

– Global leader in feed and nutrition, offering grains, proteins, additives, and complete feed solutions. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) – Supplies soybean meal, corn by-products, amino acids, and specialty feed ingredients worldwide.

– Supplies soybean meal, corn by-products, amino acids, and specialty feed ingredients worldwide. DSM-Firmenich – Provides vitamins, enzymes, and innovative nutritional solutions for animal health and productivity.

– Provides vitamins, enzymes, and innovative nutritional solutions for animal health and productivity. BASF SE – Produces feed additives including vitamins, carotenoids, and enzymes for livestock and aquaculture.

– Produces feed additives including vitamins, carotenoids, and enzymes for livestock and aquaculture. Evonik Industries AG – Specializes in essential amino acids (lysine, methionine, threonine) for feed formulations.

– Specializes in essential amino acids (lysine, methionine, threonine) for feed formulations. Novus International, Inc. – Offers methionine products, enzymes, and organic trace minerals for animal nutrition.

– Offers methionine products, enzymes, and organic trace minerals for animal nutrition. Nutreco N.V. – Dutch company delivering premixes, feed specialties, and aquafeed through its brands Trouw Nutrition and Skretting.

– Dutch company delivering premixes, feed specialties, and aquafeed through its brands Trouw Nutrition and Skretting. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (IFF/Danisco) – Supplies enzymes, probiotics, and microbial solutions for improved feed efficiency.

– Supplies enzymes, probiotics, and microbial solutions for improved feed efficiency. Alltech Inc. – Known for organic minerals, yeast-based additives, and sustainable feed innovations.

– Known for organic minerals, yeast-based additives, and sustainable feed innovations. Adisseo (BlueStar Group) – Major producer of methionine, vitamins, and specialty feed additives for livestock.

– Major producer of methionine, vitamins, and specialty feed additives for livestock. Kemin Industries – Develops natural and synthetic antioxidants, organic trace minerals, and specialty feed additives.

– Develops natural and synthetic antioxidants, organic trace minerals, and specialty feed additives. BioMar Group – Focused on high-performance aquafeed for fish and shrimp farming worldwide.

– Focused on high-performance aquafeed for fish and shrimp farming worldwide. AB Agri (Associated British Foods) – Provides compound feeds, premixes, and specialty additives with global reach.

– Provides compound feeds, premixes, and specialty additives with global reach. Bunge Limited – Supplies oilseed meals, grains, and by-products as key protein and energy sources in animal feed.

– Supplies oilseed meals, grains, and by-products as key protein and energy sources in animal feed. Land O’Lakes (Purina Animal Nutrition) – U.S. leader in complete feeds, supplements, and nutritional services for livestock.

– U.S. leader in complete feeds, supplements, and nutritional services for livestock. Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) – Asia’s largest feed manufacturer, vertically integrated across livestock and aquaculture.

– Asia’s largest feed manufacturer, vertically integrated across livestock and aquaculture. Phibro Animal Health Corporation – Produces medicated feed additives, nutritional supplements, and vaccines.

– Produces medicated feed additives, nutritional supplements, and vaccines. Elanco Animal Health – Offers feed additives, medicated ingredients, and animal health products for disease prevention.

– Offers feed additives, medicated ingredients, and animal health products for disease prevention. Lallemand Animal Nutrition – Specializes in yeast, probiotics, and microbial solutions for ruminant, swine, poultry, and aquaculture feeds.

– Specializes in yeast, probiotics, and microbial solutions for ruminant, swine, poultry, and aquaculture feeds. Zinpro Corporation – Global leader in organic trace minerals improving animal health, performance, and productivity.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseed Meals & Protein Sources

Fats & Oils

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Antioxidants & Acidifiers

Binders, Flavors, and Sweeteners

Antibiotics & Medicated Additives

Other Functional Additives

By Animal Type

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Companion Animals

Equine & Specialty Animals

By Form

Dry Ingredients

Liquid Ingredients

By Function

Energy Source

Protein Supplement

Digestive Health & Gut Performance

Growth Promotion

Immune System Enhancement

Feed Efficiency & Conversion

Palatability Improvement

Disease Prevention & Medicinal

By Source

Plant-based Ingredients

Animal-based Ingredients

Synthetic/Processed Ingredients

Fermentation-derived & Biotech-based Ingredients

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5692

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies |

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Coffee Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/coffee-market

➡️Hot Drinks Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/hot-drinks-market

➡️Yogurt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/yogurt-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Food Additives Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/food-additives-market

➡️Baking Ingredients Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/baking-ingredients-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Dairy Processing Equipment Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dairy-processing-equipment-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Organic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/organic-food-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dietary-supplements-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Frozen Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-food-market