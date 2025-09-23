ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group half-year information for the I-st half of 2025

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) provides information for the first half of 2025:

   (i) the consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year;

   (ii) the consolidated half-year management report; and

   (iii) the approvals of the responsible persons.


The person authorized to provide additional information:

Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

Attachments


2025 CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR MANAGEMENT REPORT the approvals of the responsible persons the consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year

