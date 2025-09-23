ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group half-year information for the I-st half of 2025

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) provides information for the first half of 2025:
(i) the consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year;
(ii) the consolidated half-year management report; and
(iii) the approvals of the responsible persons.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt
Attachments
- 2025 CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR MANAGEMENT REPORT
- the approvals of the responsible persons
- the consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year