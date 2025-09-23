Planet Fitness Franchise Groups Raise Over $62,000 to benefit lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, several leading Planet Fitness franchise groups, including National Fitness Partners (NFP), Taymax, and TG3E, announced their month-long campaign to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raised more than $62,700 to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures and saving children. This is the second year that Planet Fitness franchise groups have fundraised to support St. Jude.



During the June campaign, these franchise groups encouraged their members to donate to St. Jude at their 400+ Planet Fitness locations through donations at the register or by using a QR code. In addition, club members were encouraged to participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each of their locations, which resulted in over 200,000 miles, raising nearly $20,000.

“National Fitness Partners is proud to join forces with Taymax and TG3E to help the next generation live healthier lives,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “Together, we’re supporting St. Jude, whose expert care and groundbreaking research are transforming cancer treatment for children. This partnership allows us to make a meaningful impact for kids in our communities.”

"Taymax is committed to harnessing the power of partnerships to create meaningful impact, " said Tim Kelleher, CEO of Taymax. "Our collaboration with National Fitness Partners, TG3E, and St. Jude enables us to expand our reach beyond fitness and directly support children and families in need. We're proud to join forces with our partners to advance St. Jude's mission to save lives."

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

