SBA Awards $1.1 Million to Support Made in America Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it has awarded $1.1 million in grants to three applicant organizations who will provide training and technical assistance to support small manufacturers in the SBA’s Empower to Grow (E2G) Program. These qualified awardees will deliver regional support to small manufacturers in critical industries, in support of the agency’s Made in America Manufacturing Initiative to restore American jobs, industry, and national security.

“The SBA is focused on delivering for America’s manufacturers – the majority of whom are small businesses – by offering the capital and resources they need to rebuild America’s industrial strength,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “After walking dozens of factory floors, I’ve seen firsthand the talent and commitment that drives our entrepreneurs to deliver products and jobs – and they’re ready to expand. With targeted grant dollars that support tools and training with broad geographic reach, we are adding to a range of efforts – from new loan programs to our Onshoring Portal – that will help job creators build a future which is Made in America, by Americans.”

SBA’s E2G Program offers eligible small manufacturers free topical courses, hands-on training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness.

The E2G Program manufacturing grant recipients are:

The Ohio State University

Geographic Scope: Central Ohio (six manufacturing-dense counties: Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Franklin, Summit, Montgomery, and Lake)

The Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME) at Ohio State University will target assemblers, inspectors, and machinists areas, including production workers, testers, sorters, samplers, weighers and team assemblers, and offer hands-on training that includes manual machining, 3D printer, welding, basic metrology, and blueprint interpretation. CDME will provide reskilling training using various machines, CAM software and programming needed to be an operator and transition to a skilled trade in industrial automation that focuses on wiring and controls, electrical schematics, wire harness routing, machine safety and motor drive troubleshooting.

CDME’s course offerings breakdown within the following key skill groups:

Foundational Manufacturing Skills

Digital and Advanced Manufacturing for Assembly and Machining

Business Readiness and Modernization

Emerging Technology Integration

Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority (BEDA)

Geographic Scope: West Virginia (McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer

Dickenson, Buchanan, Russell, Tazewell, Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington, Wythe )

BEDA will lead the Bluefield BUILD initiative, a comprehensive, multi-jurisdictional strategy supporting small manufacturers and related businesses. The Bluefield BUILD program recognizes that business growth is constrained without a skilled workforce. Workforce Development Collaboration will focus on strengthening the talent pipeline through partnerships with Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs, community colleges, and workforce development entities. Workforce initiatives will emphasize connection over duplication, aligning existing training efforts with real business needs. Activities will include:

Coordination with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, Community Colleges, and Centers of Excellence

Support for training in manufacturing fundamentals: blueprint reading, welding, bending, fabrication

Customized operator training for specific manufacturing equipment

Integration of soft skills and work readiness training for job seekers

Support for implementation of leadership development programs for business participants

The University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services (UT CIS)

Geographic Scope: Tennessee (statewide)

UT CIS will provide workforce training, hands-on technical assistance, and process improvement services to small manufacturers across Tenn. The initiative will focus on customers in rural, underserved, and economically distressed areas that face significant workforce shortages, operational inefficiencies, and limited access to formal training. The project will reach 150 individuals at 20 to 25 E2G-eligible businesses, with priority on manufacturers in persistent poverty counties. UT CIS will deliver services through its locations in Knoxville, Nashville, Jackson, and Tullahoma, and through on-site delivery at participating manufacturers' facilities.

For more questions about the Manufacturing grants, visit: Manufacturing Grants. Additional questions or requests for assistance should be submitted via email to e2g@sba.gov .

About the Empower to Grow Program

The Empower to Grow Program, formerly known as the 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program, provides eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, tailored training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness. The Empower to Grow Program uplifts businesses to be procurement ready for federal, state, and local government contracts. For more questions about the Empower to Grow Program, visit: Empower to Grow Program.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.