Parkonomics Expands Thought Leadership Column to Multiple News Outlets

Los Angeles, CA , Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkonomics, a pioneering thought leadership series originally featured in the Urban Land Institute Magazine, is set to broaden its reach by collaborating with multiple news outlets. Co-founded by industry veterans Kevin Bopp, Bernard Lee, and Andrew Sachs, Parkonomics is poised to deliver its unique insights on the parking industry's evolution to a wider audience.





Parkonomics: Moving from Spaces to Places: The Economics of Future-Forward Parking.

With a foundation built on the diverse professional experiences of its founders across technology, operations, and development, Parkonomics offers a comprehensive understanding of parking's significant impact on commercial real estate and urban environments. The series aims to elucidate the ongoing transformation within the parking market, highlighting opportunities for enhanced monetization and the creation of value-added services for customers.

"Our mission is to provide a lifecycle-based framework for real estate owners, developers, and operators," said Andrew Sachs, CEO of Parkonomics. "We are committed to guiding them through the technological and operational shifts that are reshaping the industry, turning parking from a static liability into a dynamic, revenue-generating asset."

The guiding theme of Parkonomics, "Moving from Spaces to Places," underscores the initiative's focus on transforming parking spaces into vibrant, multifunctional areas that contribute positively to the urban experience. This approach not only enhances the utility of parking facilities but also aligns with broader trends in urban development and sustainability.

As Parkonomics expands its presence across various media platforms, it continues to champion innovative strategies that redefine the role of parking in urban landscapes. By fostering a deeper understanding of parking's potential, Parkonomics empowers stakeholders to capitalize on emerging trends and drive meaningful change in the industry.

For more information on Parkonomics and its upcoming publications, stay tuned to leading news outlets as they begin to feature this influential column under the Parkonomics byline.

Parkanomics is a thought leadership series in ULI Magazine co-founded by Kevin Bopp, Bernard Lee, and Andrew Sachs.

