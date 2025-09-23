Techmer PM Partners with Premix to Deliver PFAS-Free Low Retention Solutions for Precision Labware

CLINTON, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a materials innovation company is proud to announce its collaboration with Premix Group in launching a next-generation, non-PFAS additive technology that enables high-performance fluid management in pipette tips, microplates, and diagnostic devices.

This proprietary solution from Techmer PM modifies surface energy at the molecular level, delivering clean fluid release, volumetric accuracy, and low extractables, without the need for fluorinated coatings or secondary treatments. The additive is embedded directly into the polymer matrix, ensuring permanent surface functionality and compatibility with sterilization and high-throughput molding environments.

“We are excited to work alongside Premix to bring this innovation to market,” said Daniel Raubenheimer, business unit director – engineered compounds of Techmer PM. “Their commitment to sustainability and technical excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver safer, smarter materials for the life sciences industry.”

Key product advantages include:

Built-in surface modification for consistent performance across molded parts

High contact angles for optimal fluid release

Customizable loadings (e.g., 4% and 8%) to balance hydrophobicity and clarity





This collaboration comes at a critical time as global regulations, including EPA and REACH, accelerate the phase-out of PFAS in medical and consumer products. Techmer PM’s solution offers a futureproof alternative that meets the performance demands of modern labware while supporting environmental and regulatory goals.

“At Premix, we are committed to advancing sustainable material solutions that meet the highest performance standards in healthcare and diagnostics. Partnering with Techmer PM enables us to combine our expertise in functional plastics with their innovation in additive technology, delivering PFAS-free alternatives that support both patient safety and environmental responsibility,” said Eira Kärjä, business director healthcare, Premix Group.

Current applications include:

Pipette tips for PCR, ELISA, and other sensitive workflows

Deepwell plates and cuvettes for optical detection





Learn More at Compamed 2025

Attendees of Compamed 2025 will have the opportunity to explore this technology in greater detail at the Premix booth in hall 8A/J33. Techmer PM encourages industry professionals to stop by for technical discussions, material samples, and insights into how this non-PFAS solution can be tailored to meet specific application needs.

Download the Technical Guide

To support labware manufacturers, Techmer PM and Premix have co-developed a comprehensive resource: “A Guide to Non-PFAS Fluid Management in Pipette Tips and Labware.” This guide offers a deep dive into the science, performance benchmarks, and regulatory context of low retention technologies. It will be available on Techmer PM’s and Premix’s website, providing valuable insights for R&D, production, and compliance teams.

For more information or to explore customized solutions, visit https://www.techmerpm.com.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

About Premix Group

Premix Group is a global leader in functional plastics with over 40 years of expertise in electrically conductive and high-performance polymer compounds. Our materials play a vital role in critical industries such as healthcare, diagnostics, automotive, packaging & logistics, energy & cables, and defense. With manufacturing in Europe and the United States, Premix is committed to helping customers improve safety, performance, and sustainability by offering tailored material solutions, reliable supply security, and circular economy benefits. Learn more at www.premixgroup.com.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/852c4ee9-afd5-4977-9d9e-ccbbea2d0b74