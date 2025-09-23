Action Bronson Partners With Puffco as Official Ambassador to Champion the Launch of the New Proxy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffco, the worldwide leader in cannabis concentrate consumption technology, introduces the new Proxy–the most versatile and powerful evolution of its acclaimed modular vaporizer, and reveals Action Bronson as its official brand ambassador. A true renaissance man, Bronson is celebrated not only as a rapper, but also as a chef, painter, writer, and hash connoisseur of the highest order. Now, he brings his refined taste and singular cultural voice to champion Puffco’s most anticipated release yet.

The new Proxy, now available in stunning Onyx and Haze colorways, elevates the dabbing ritual with a refined shape, an upgraded proprietary 3D Chamber for bigger hits, and a longer-lasting battery–all while maintaining seamless compatibility with every Proxy attachment, past, present, and future. Now with app-enabled precision through the Puffco Connect App, users can customize temperature, session length, vapor density, and LED mood lighting, giving them a truly personalized experience.

Action Bronson × Puffco

Bronson’s relationship with Puffco runs deep. A longtime fan and supporter, he has been a fixture at Puffcon—the brand’s annual community block party—where his performances, activations and presence have embodied the fusion of cannabis, culture, and creativity.

Bronson will host an exclusive F*ck, That’s Delicious-inspired pop-up restaurant at Puffcon 2025 in Los Angeles on October 4-5, curating a menu that reflects his passion for bold flavors and culinary creativity. Known for weaving his smoking rituals into every aspect of his artistry, from recording in the studio to painting and cooking, Bronson gravitates toward Puffco devices as natural extensions of his lifestyle.

“It is a marvel in modern technology,” said Action Bronson. “Who knew that this would be so easy? It’s tremendous and exactly what I’m looking for. It does something beautiful to the hash, warming it up to a situation where you capture the best flavor. It’s a whole new vibe— it’s been reimagined and recast, just in a beautiful manner.”

Roger Volodarsky, Puffco Founder & CEO, emphasized the connection:

“We’re always working to make the best possible canvas for experiencing cannabis. Partnering with Action, who has been both an authentic fan of the Proxy and cultural tastemaker for years, is a natural fit. He embodies the creativity, passion, and refinement that inspire us to keep pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

The Next Evolution of Proxy

The new Proxy delivers stronger performance and flavor at a lower price point, setting the new standard for modular vaporizers. The launch also introduces two reimagined glass accessories—the Wizard and Bub—crafted in elegant Onyx and Haze colorways. Out of the box, it provides a simple, intuitive consumption experience; with app control, it unlocks pro-level personalization. One device, endless experiences.

The Proxy kit, Wizard, and Bub are available worldwide September 23 at Puffco.com and select retailers.

ABOUT PUFFCO

Puffco is the worldwide leader in cannabis concentrate consumption technology, pioneering award-winning devices that elevate every session. Founded in 2013, our 100+ person team has revolutionized the industry with iconic products like the Peak Pro smart rig, Proxy vaporizer pipe, and the Pivot portable pen. Puffco fosters an authentic global community of over a million customers through in-person events like the annual Puffcon hash festival and a highly engaged digital ecosystem. Our compelling original content entertains, educates, and has become the go-to source on cannabis culture, technology, and innovation for millions of viewers. Puffco is building a future where the cannabis community can thrive—discover it at puffco.com.

