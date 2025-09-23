CUSM RECEIVES GRANT FROM YUHAAVIATAM OF SAN MANUEL NATION TO SUPPORT ADVANCED MD STUDENT TRAINING

Colton, California, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) today announced the receipt of a grant from Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation in support of the university's Mobile Program for Advancing Training in Healthcare (M-PATH). The M-PATH program will improve healthcare quality, workforce development, and equity by delivering high-fidelity, in situ simulation alongside effective communication, patient management, and leadership training.

“The CUSM mission is to provide the best education possible for our future physicians and to improve healthcare in our region, the Inland Empire of California," said Paul Lyons, MD, President and Dean of CUSM. "We are pleased and proud that Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation supports our mission, our students, and our university."

CUSM's M-PATH program integrates university medical students into high-need regions for firsthand training experiences. The embedded training enhances student clinical skills and training, as well as patient management and team-care logistical training.

"With the help of the generous grant from Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, we can create significant student engagement in rural clinics and community hospitals," said Gordon Green, MD, Senior Associate Dean for Simulation and Patient Safety. "This not only strengthens the skills and care practices of our students, but it allows them to make tangible improvement to patient outcomes. Exposing our future physicians to high-need areas and communities may encourage them to pursue residencies and careers in areas in which they can make a profound and long-term difference."

“For over two decades, the call of Yawa’—a Serrano value meaning ‘to act on one’s beliefs’— has guided our giving programs and community efforts,” said Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. “We are proud to support organizations like CUSM who believe education is key for creating paths to better futures and empowering individuals to lift up their communities.”

CUSM enrolls 130 new medical students each year for the four-year MD degree and 60 students in the 10-month Master of Biomedical Sciences program. On average nearly 30 percent of incoming MD students are from the Inland Empire region and 22 percent are the first in their families to pursue higher education. CUSM provides admissions priority for both programs to qualified students from the Inland Empire.

About California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment. The university provides medical education and community resources designed to inspire, motivate, and empower students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015 through a private-public partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as its teaching hospital, the County of San Bernardino, the City of Colton, and Prime Healthcare Foundation.

