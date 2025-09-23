Anteriad Recognized as a 2025 Stratus Award Winner for Cloud Innovation

Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Anteriad has been named a winner in the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, a leading awards program, now in its 12th year, that honors companies, products and individuals innovating in the cloud to power the future of business.

Anteriad was recognized in the Product category for its Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, which demonstrates leadership and excellence in the application of cloud technologies to create scalable, secure, and transformative outcomes. The Anteriad Marketing Cloud is an all-in-one platform that gives B2B marketers clarity and control. By bringing data, programs, and analytics together in one place, it helps marketers reach the right buyers, engage them across channels, and activate campaigns that deliver measurable pipeline and revenue. This recognition follows Anteriad’s 2025 Sammy Award win earlier this summer for Insights and Analytics, underscoring the company’s leadership in data-driven marketing innovation.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group for Anteriad Marketing Cloud,” said Lynn Tornabene, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Anteriad. “This award, along with our recent Sammy Award, validates our team’s commitment to delivering meaningful, cloud-first solutions that drive results for our customers and partners. We’re all incredibly proud of our product and engineering teams, who never lose sight of our mission to help B2B companies get in front of their next customer faster.”

The Stratus Awards were judged by more than 500 technology leaders who provided over 60,000 words of thoughtful, private feedback to nominees. Winners receive a custom-designed trophy, a secure digital certificate minted on the blockchain, recognition on social media and accolades from peers and industry experts.

“Cloud computing is reshaping every corner of the business landscape, and this year’s winners represent the best of what’s possible,” said Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “From enabling smarter infrastructure to unlocking the power of AI, the organizations we’re celebrating today are defining the future of the cloud. Congratulations to Anteriad and all of our 2025 winners.”

To learn more about the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing and see the full list of winners, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.