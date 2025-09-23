Via Automation Debuts Agentic AI-Based Platforms for Smart Manufacturing at SEMICON West

Set to revolutionize semiconductor manufacturing operations, paving the way for self-healing factories and resilient supply chains

Demos of Via Connect and Via Co-Pilot available during SEMICON West October 7 to October 9 in Booth #7438

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Automation today unveiled Via Connect and Via Co-Pilot, Agentic AI-based platforms that combine edge data integration with AI-driven human collaboration to revolutionize enterprise manufacturing operations and pave the way for self-healing factories and resilient supply chains.

Demonstrations of Via Connect and Via Co-Pilot will be available during SEMICON West October 7 to October 9 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

“Predictive maintenance isn’t just about preventing breakdowns, it’s about enhancing yield and enabling smarter, safer and more efficient industrial operations,” remarks Nitin Parekh, CEO at Via Automation. “With Via Connect and Via Co-Pilot, enterprises can move beyond pilot projects into scalable, trusted and ROI-positive predictive maintenance programs.”

Introducing AI-Powered Industrial Automation

Unplanned equipment downtime cost manufacturers more than $1.5 trillion globally per year, a problem that grows more expensive annually. The cost of a single hour of downtime has surged by 50% in just two years.

Via Automation’s Via Connect and Via Co-Pilot powers real-time, AI-driven decisions across the factory floor, enhancing efficiency, optimizing operations, reducing unplanned downtime, elevating performance across all areas.

Via Connect

Traditional solutions rely on dashboards and complex visualizations that don't solve the root problem. Via Connect seamlessly offers data integration at the edge by acting as the digital fabric between assets, IoT sensors and enterprise systems. Via Connect can be connected into digital twin models to provide holistic monitoring capabilities as a software development kit (SDK) for equipment vendors to integrate with their equipment.

With its edge-ready processing capabilities, Via Connect can detect low-latency anomalies directly at the factory floor and integrates with manufacturing execution systems (MES), enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and cloud platforms including AWS, Azure and Databricks using out-of-the box connectors.

For predictive maintenance, it ensures unified data collection of real-time vibration, temperature and process signals streamed from machines and IoT endpoints. Using Via Connect, predictive models can access clean, contextualized data without integration bottlenecks, one of the biggest hurdles in scaling predictive maintenance initiatives.

Via Co-Pilot

Where Connect enables data orchestration, Via Co-Pilot elevates operational intelligence, acting as a decision assistant to unite humans with AI tools for smarter decision making.

Via Co-Pilot turns predictive maintenance from a “black-box algorithm” into a trusted co-worker—accelerating adoption and building operator confidence by providing AI-Driven insights for warnings of equipment degradation using machine learning models trained on sensor data. Its diagnostics are easily explainable, interpretable and highlight root causes, such as bearing wear or lubrication breakdown. It enables collaborative workflows for engineers, operators and managers to interact with AI that delivers recommendations, validate insights and trigger automated work orders

It also offers continuous learning opportunities with its feedback loops that improve model accuracy over time and adapt to new operating conditions.

Via Automation can AI enable any equipment or fab with Via Connect and Via Co-pilot. An intuitive interface gives manufacturing teams the ability to build and deploy custom workflows without deep AI expertise and focus on keeping their equipment running smoothly and efficiently.

Early results show that Via Connect and Via Co-Pilot together reduce unplanned downtime by between 30-40% and maintenance costs by between 15-20%. They extend asset life by about 25% and improve operator safety and compliance reporting.

Via Automation at SEMICON West October 7-9 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Via Automation will exhibit and demonstrate its Connect and Co-Pilot at SEMICON West in Booth #7438 Tuesday, October 7, through Thursday, October 9, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Kiran Karunakaran, Via’s CTO, will present “Developing Explainable Digital Twins and Connecting to Co-Pilot Agents for Autonomous Tool Operations” Wednesday in the Smart Manufacturing Pavilion Theater.

To arrange a demonstration or private meeting, send email to sales@getvia.ai.

About Via Automation

Via Automation is a pioneering technology company that specializes in creating advanced automation solutions designed to optimize and transform fab operations for advanced semiconductors. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, it develops intuitive, scalable and robust tools aimed at enhancing productivity, efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Via Automation’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions make it a leader in the fab and equipment automation space, driving progress and operational excellence for improving operations and maintenance with AI.

Engage with Via Automation at:

Website: Getvia.ai/

Email: sales@getvia.ai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/getvia/



For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Via Automation

nanette@nvc.com