Eager To Know The Secret To Sales? Acclaimed Coach Publishes New Book With Strategies That Have Secured Deals Worth Billions of Dollars

Charleston, SC, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the relationship-building and sales spheres, capturing your public’s attention is a constant battle against the hundreds of notifications, messages, and communications one person receives daily. In this context, Hearts, Minds & Wallets introduces the Tools & Templates (TnT) for Dynamite, Dynamic Dialogue.

“The goal of this book is to become increasingly anticipatory in daily communication to increase connection,” said the author. “THIS STUFF WORKS!”

Written by connection maven Jennifer D. Morgan, Hearts, Minds & Wallets delivers an encouraging and engaging narrative for streamlining communication from coffee to keynote.

About the Author:

Jennifer D. Morgan, CEO and Founder of Connective Communication, LLC, is an acclaimed international coach and trainer specializing in sales, presentation, and technology training. A product of Everett, Washington, her career spans over 15 years in global finance with tenures at J.P. Morgan and Citigroup. With a commitment to democratizing tools for increased connectivity, Jennifer has upskilled 45,000+ clients across 16+ countries, enabling them to secure deals worth billions. A certified Executive and Leadership Coach from Columbia University, Jennifer is passionate about transforming communication. She is the author of Hearts, Minds & Wallets.

