Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Report 2025: Antibody Therapeutics Surge with 550+ Clinical Pipeline Molecules - Fc Innovations Leading the Charge

The global Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market is valued at USD 38.8 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period to 2035.

Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market: Growth and Trends

With close to 100 approved monoclonal antibodies, and over 550 molecules in the clinical pipeline, antibody based pharmacological interventions have become one of the fastest growing segments of the biopharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, within the antibody therapeutics industry, engineered antibodies, developed by modifying the fragment crystallizable (Fc) region, have garnered significant interest over the past few years.

The modifications, such as glycoengineered antibodies, protein engineering or isotype chimerism in the Fc fusion protein of an antibody have shown to augment the various effector functions, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) activity and / or the half-life of the molecule. Moreover, several Fc engineering technologies enable the suppression of the effector functions in certain pathways and are being actively explored for development of anti-cancer antibodies.

The consistent research efforts in this domain have resulted into the emergence of two groundbreaking drugs, namely Gazyva (for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) and POTELEGIO (for Sezary syndrome). Further, several other Fc engineered antibody products, including Margenza, MONJUVI and SKYRIZI have also received approval in the past few years. More recently, Fc engineered antibody, named Epcoritamab, received approval for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Further, there are several drugs in the development pipeline, which are being investigated by various small and established pharmaceutical companies. With the promising clinical results coupled with ongoing technological developments, the market for Fc engineered antibodies is likely to evolve at a commendable pace over the next decade.

Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Fc engineered antibodies pipeline features more than 40 marketed drugs, and 131 drug development programs intended for the treatment of various diseases; these are primarily developed by mid and large-sized players.

Majority (62%) of the interventions targeting oncological disorders are in clinical phase of development; of these, most (81%) of the antibodies are Fc engineered.

Close to 150 grants have been awarded in the past few years in the domain of Fc engineered and glycoengineered antibodies; NIAID emerged as the top funding institute for these grants.

Over time, the intellectual property related to Fc engineered and glycoengineered antibodies has grown at a commendable pace, with patents being filed by both industry and non-industry players.

Close to half a million patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials registered for the evaluation of Fc engineered and glycoengineered antibodies, across different geographies.

Since 2016, more than 70 agreements have been inked by various industry and non-industry players, in order to further enhance their manufacturing portfolio related to pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

In terms of revenues from the sales of marketed and late-stage therapies, the future opportunity is anticipated to be well dispersed across different types of therapy across the globe.

Driven by the promising development pipeline, the market for Fc engineered and glycoengineered antibodies is likely to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

Key Players in the Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market Include:

AbbVie

Akesobio

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Genentech

MacroGenics

MorphoSys

Kyowa Kirin

Xencor

Fc and Glycoengineered Antibodies Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the global Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market, focusing on key market segments, including type of engineering, type of therapy, therapeutic area, route of administration and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the global Fc and glycoengineered antibodies market, focusing on key market segments, including type of engineering, type of therapy, therapeutic area, route of administration and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development, type of engineering, impact of engineering, biological target, type of therapy, target disease indication, therapeutic area, route of administration and popular Fc engineering technologies.

A comprehensive evaluation of Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development, type of engineering, impact of engineering, biological target, type of therapy, target disease indication, therapeutic area, route of administration and popular Fc engineering technologies. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key players that are currently involved in the development of Fc engineered antibodies, focusing on overview of the company, financial information, drug portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key players that are currently involved in the development of Fc engineered antibodies, focusing on overview of the company, financial information, drug portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Clinical Trial Analysis: An insightful analysis of clinical trials related to Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, based on several parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor, most active industry players, study design, target indication and key geographical regions.

An insightful analysis of clinical trials related to Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, based on several parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor, most active industry players, study design, target indication and key geographical regions. Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in this domain, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of engineering, therapeutic area, most active players and regional distribution of the companies involved in these agreements.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in this domain, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of engineering, therapeutic area, most active players and regional distribution of the companies involved in these agreements. Grants Analysis: A comprehensive assessment of grants that have been awarded to research institutes for projects related to Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, most popular NIH departments, prominent program officers and popular recipient organizations.

A comprehensive assessment of grants that have been awarded to research institutes for projects related to Fc and glycoengineered antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, most popular NIH departments, prominent program officers and popular recipient organizations. Patent Analysis: An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date related to Fc and glycoengineering antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, type of applicant, geographical location, CPC symbols, most active players and patent valuation analysis.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

