Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati Surpasses 1,000 Reviews, Achieves 4.9-Star Rating — Setting the Standard for Top-Rated Cincinnati Handyman Services

Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati, the region's leading residential and commercial handyman service provider, proudly announces surpassing 1,000 Google reviews while maintaining an exceptional 4.9-star rating—a milestone that positions the company well above the national industry average of 4.3 stars for home service providers. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering superior home repair, remodeling, and commercial maintenance services throughout the Greater Cincinnati area, serving over 2,500 customers annually as homeowners prepare for the busy fall improvement season.





Kyle Johnson, Owner of Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati

"Surpassing 1,000 reviews with such a high rating is a reflection of the dedication our team brings to every project, large or small," said Kyle Johnson , owner of Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati. "We are grateful to our customers for their trust and loyalty, whether they are homeowners in Indian Hill, Madeira, or Hyde Park, or businesses in downtown Cincinnati. Our promise is to deliver consistent, top-tier service that exceeds expectations."

Since 2018, Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati has become the preferred choice for both homeowners and commercial clients seeking reliable and top-rated handyman services in Cincinnati . The company's skilled professionals handle everything from home remodeling and repairs to ongoing maintenance, serving neighborhoods such as Montgomery, Terrace Park, Mariemont, Anderson Township and nearby. Businesses in downtown Cincinnati rely on Mr. Handyman for prompt, reliable commercial property maintenance and repairs , helping them keep their operations running smoothly.

Customer Loyalty Drives Exceptional Review Milestone

Customers consistently praise Mr. Handyman's professionalism, transparency, and breadth of expertise. "We've used Mr. Handyman for our last two houses, about 7-8 times in the last six years, and have always had a great experience," said Kendall P., a long-time residential client. "They have a range of skills on their team and can pretty much guarantee they have someone for any ask. We've hired them for big projects, like building new French doors, and small tasks, like installing locks. The last few times we've had Mason as our service rep, and he has been wonderful! We will continue to be return customers as they are able to tackle such a range of items, quickly, at a decent price."

The company's commercial clients share similar sentiments. "Mr. Handyman has been our go-to partner for facility maintenance across our downtown offices," said a local business manager. "Their reliability and quick response times help us maintain professional spaces without disrupting our operations."

The company's "Done Right Promise®" ensures satisfaction on every job, and all technicians are fully insured, bonded, and background-checked for peace of mind. Upfront, honest pricing and clear communication eliminate surprises for both residential and commercial customers.

Experience the professional, stress-free service that has earned Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati over 1,000 satisfied customers' endorsements and a reputation for being one of the best handyman services in Cincinnati. Residents and business owners throughout the Greater Cincinnati area can book their next project by visiting www.mrhandyman.com/greater-cincinnati-nky, calling +1 513-657-2926, or emailing customerservice@mrhandymancincy.com.





Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati’s Team of Service Professionals

About Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati



Mr. Handyman of Greater Cincinnati is a locally owned and operated business that has been serving the community for almost 25 years. As part of the nationally recognized Mr. Handyman franchise, the company combines the reliability of a trusted national brand with personalized local service. The company is known for its comprehensive project management approach and same-day service availability for urgent repairs. The team specializes in home repair, remodeling, maintenance, and commercial property services across Cincinnati's most notable neighborhoods and business districts. All service professionals are fully insured, bonded, and background-checked, ensuring peace of mind for every client.

