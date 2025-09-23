Moneco Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fairfield, Connecticut, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moneco Advisors, a leading independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This recognition is a milestone achievement that highlights the firm's sustained growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to client success.

Moneco Advisors has also been previously recognized as a top financial advisory firm by Forbes, Newsweek, and U.S. News & World Report, further solidifying its position as a trusted name in the wealth management industry, while their CEO was recently also named in the top 10 “Best in State Next Gen Wealth Advisors” by Forbes. (See methodology/criteria here for each of these third-party rankings and awards.)

“We are incredibly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Charlie Rocco, JD/MBA, CFP®, CIMA®, Managing Partner and CEO. “This achievement reflects the hard work of our growing, multigenerational team, our client-first philosophy, and our focus on delivering objective, personalized financial advice. It’s also a testament to the growing number of individuals and families who are seeking independent guidance in today’s complex financial landscape.”

About Moneco

Founded in 1980, Moneco Advisors serves individuals and families, as well as small businesses, offering comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement strategies, and more. As the financial advisory industry continues to evolve, Moneco remains committed to innovation, integrity, and impact—helping clients pursue clarity.

Learn more here: https://monecoadvisors.com/awards/.

Learn more about the Inc. 5000 recognition and its methodology here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media contact

Deirdre Childs, dchilds@monecoadvisors.com