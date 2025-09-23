Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Composition of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Nomination Board

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders, who are determined on the basis of the shareholder register held by Euroclear as per 1 September 2025 and who are shareholders acting according to the principles otherwise mentioned in the Charter, are entitled to appoint their representatives to the company’s Nomination Board.

According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, a group of shareholders may agree on the appointment of a joint representative to the Nomination Board. The following shareholders have agreed on the appointment of a joint representative: Chemec Oy, CH-Polymers Oy, Maijala Eeva, Maijala Investment Oy, Maijala Juhani, Maijala Juuso, Maijala Miikka, Maijala Mikko, Maijala Roope and Maijala Tuula.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders, who are entitled to appoint a representative to Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board in 2025, are the above-mentioned group of shareholders, the Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation and Protector Forsikring ASA.

The following persons have been appointed as their representatives in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Nomination Board:

• Miikka Maijala – CEO, Clinius Oy, group of shareholders (approximately 9% of shares and votes)

• Juhani Lassila – Chairman of the Board, Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation (approximately 9% of shares and votes)

• Dag Marius Nereng, Chief Investment Officer, Protector Forsikring ASA (approximately 5% of shares and votes)

The Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors, Jukka Leinonen, acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Nomination Board is Miikka Maijala.



The Nomination Board prepares proposals for board members and board remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting.



