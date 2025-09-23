2025 East Asia Game Market: Analyzing Gamer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Key opportunities in East Asia's gaming market include the expansion of esports, growth of mobile gaming, and increased engagement through livestreaming. Regulatory changes and internet cafes offer additional avenues for market entry and innovation within the PC and console gaming segments.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "East Asia Games Market Report Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The East Asia Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Reports, which include a survey of 1,090 gamers, provide key insights on gamer survey results, trends analysis, M&A, Internet cafes, regulations, esports, livestreaming, and more.

The researchers produce individual reports for each market on an annual basis to help clients understand developments and opportunities in the region. The reports form the second part of the 2025 East Asia Games Market Reports.

The 2025 Games Market Reports are delivered in a set of 3 reports. You will receive one Market Model report, one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, and one Market Model Update Report for Japan and South Korea.

Each report includes sections on PC, mobile, and console segments.

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Report
  • Executive Summary
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Inhibitors
  • Gamer Insights
  • Mobile Gamer Insights
  • PC Gamer Insights
  • Console Gamer Insights
  • Esports & Livestreaming
  • Technology in Gaming
  • Localization in Gaming
  • Financial & Regulations
  • Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)

