AI Transformation in Radiology: Navigating Rising Scans, Stagnant Headcounts, and Evolving Reimbursements

Radiology faces a triple squeeze: rising scan volumes, stagnant radiologist head-count, and fast-evolving reimbursement that now rewards computer-assisted detection, triage, and quantification.

AI is no longer experimental; it is operational. Capital allocation is shifting, yet market signals remain noisy - valuations, attach-rate assumptions, and regulatory pace vary sharply by geography and modality. This report cuts through that noise and offers a single, evidence-weighted source of truth.



The World Market for AI in Medical Imaging 2025-2032 report quantifies and explains the fastest-growing slice of diagnostic imaging: software algorithms that detect, triage, quantify or automate findings across CT, MRI, X-ray/DR, Ultrasound and PET/Nuclear studies. The global market reached US $ 2.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US $ 28.4 billion by 2032 - a 29.9 % CAGR driven by enterprise "AI-store" contracts, payer reimbursement codes (NTAP, CADx CPT, Chinese subsidies) and rising scan volumes amid radiologist shortages. North America remains the single largest dollar contributor, but APAC overtakes Europe in growth rate after 2027.

CT and MRI account for >60 % of spend today, while Oncology AI overtakes Neurology by 2028. Seven proprietary frameworks - M, TEM, ARC, GTM Growth-Maturity, Platform-Leverage, Ecosystem Collaboration, and Solution Adoption & Growth - translate thousands of datapoints into four-quadrant visuals that flag where evidence, technical readiness and go-to-market execution converge. Volume One provides the macro view, market analyses + forecasts, strategic frameworks, and Volume Two provides a vendor-level lens on 120 companies.



Report Scope

Deliverables: Two-volume package - Volume 1 "Market Analysis & Forecasts" and Volume 2 "Company Briefs".

Two-volume package - Volume 1 "Market Analysis & Forecasts" and Volume 2 "Company Briefs". Segmentation depth: Forecasts cut by five imaging modalities, seven clinical application areas, five geographic regions (twelve individual countries plus regional clusters), three revenue streams, five end-use or buyer segments / organizations, six AI technology categories.

Forecasts cut by five imaging modalities, seven clinical application areas, five geographic regions (twelve individual countries plus regional clusters), three revenue streams, five end-use or buyer segments / organizations, six AI technology categories. Time frame: 2023-24 actuals with 2025-2032 outlook;

2023-24 actuals with 2025-2032 outlook; Key proprietary analytical frameworks: M Matrix (size vs CAGR hotspots), TEM Map (technology maturity), ARC Index (approvals + reimbursement + clinical evidence), GTM Growth-Maturity Quadrant (vendor trajectory), Platform-Leverage Strip (ARR stickiness), Ecosystem Collaboration, and Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix (suite depth vs scaling velocity).

M Matrix (size vs CAGR hotspots), TEM Map (technology maturity), ARC Index (approvals + reimbursement + clinical evidence), GTM Growth-Maturity Quadrant (vendor trajectory), Platform-Leverage Strip (ARR stickiness), Ecosystem Collaboration, and Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix (suite depth vs scaling velocity). Company Briefs: 120 Company profiles with frameworks & proprietary tools (Platform Leverage Strip, Growth & Maturity Heatmap, Attach-Rate Model, Reg-P Matrix. These briefs are decision tools. Numbers are directional, normalized for comparability, and best read alongside the underpinning sensitivity tables. Insights highlight levers - attach rate, modality expansion, and regulatory cadence. Use the Growth & Maturity Heatmap to gauge trajectory; deploy the Insight scenarios to stress test your own assumptions; consult the Watch Items to track each company's execution risk.

120 Company profiles with frameworks & proprietary tools (Platform Leverage Strip, Growth & Maturity Heatmap, Attach-Rate Model, Reg-P Matrix. These briefs are decision tools. Numbers are directional, normalized for comparability, and best read alongside the underpinning sensitivity tables. Insights highlight levers - attach rate, modality expansion, and regulatory cadence. Use the Growth & Maturity Heatmap to gauge trajectory; deploy the Insight scenarios to stress test your own assumptions; consult the Watch Items to track each company's execution risk. Intended users: OEM and pure-play AI SW comapanies, investors sizing attach-rate upside, hospitals vetting vendor evidence before purchase, and regulators monitoring SaMD clearance velocity.

Key Topics Covered:



SECTION 1 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Why This Market Matters? - the 25-second Read

Global Growth at a Glance

Five Strategy Headlines to Internalize

Where Growth Concentrates - Modality & Clinical Slices

Regional Pulse - Inflection Points & Watchouts

Competitive Heat - the Five Moves to Track

Three-year KPI Outlook (2024-2027)

Six Board-level Actions for the Next 12?Months

Methodology Summary

SECTION 2 - RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

SECTION 3 - STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS & FRAMEWORKS

Outlook (2025-2030)

Global Market & Procedure Volumes: Contextual Overview.

Imaging Procedure Volumes

Market Drivers and Restraints

World Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032)

Regional Growth Pattern

Strategic Implications for Vendors

Market Size vs. 2024-32 CAGR

Market Phases

Market Sensitivity - Tariffs & FX (2024-26)

Markintel Technology Evolution Matrix (TEM)

TDIT Stage Definitions & Horizon

TDIT Quantitative Impact Tags

Key Inflection Drivers

Potential Roadblocks

Actionable Insights

Markintel Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix - Worldwide

Immediate Strategic Recommendations

Marktintel ARC Index (Approvals, Reimbursement, Clinical Validation)

Markintel ARC Index by Use Case

Rationale for ARC Index Score by Use Case

Markintel ARC Index Score by Clinical Area

Regulatory and Compliance Trends

FDA Approvals: Key Details

Global Regulatory Landscape

FDA Clearances & Emerging Regulatory Landscapes

Regulatory & Reimbursement Snapshot - Update to Apr 2025

FDA Imaging-AI Clearances Heatmap, 2018 - 2025 YTD.

Reimbursement Timeline Snapshot

FDA Clearances by Modality (cumulative Apr 2025)

Reimbursement Timeline Detail

Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Matrix - World Market

Competitive Dataset - World Market for AI Imaging

Key Takeaways

Growth & Maturity Highlights (selected)

Competitive Landscape and Clusters

Imaging OEM AI Suites

AI-first Software Vendors

Cloud & Platform Enablers

Regional Champions

Specialist Niches

SECTION 4 - WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST

Regional Growth Picture

World Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, $ Mill)

Big-5 Regions CAGR Waterfall

World Market Analysis by Clinical Area

Global Forecast by Clinical Area (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Oncology Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region - Oncology Imaging AI (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Oncology Imaging AI: From Niche App to Enterprise Platform.

Regional Growth Snapshot (2023-2032)

Strategic Implications for Vendors

Market Momentum & Outlook

Growth & Maturity Highlights (All Vendors)

Fast-Mover M&A Targets (Oncology AI)

Regulatory Velocity - New FDA Clearances Oncology Imaging AI

Modality-Reach Heatmap - Oncology Imaging AI 2024

Procedure Volumes

AI Applications & Adoption Trajectories

Cardiology Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Cardiology AI - Why Adoption is Breaking Out

Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Cardiology Imaging AI Worldwide

Competitive Dataset - Cardiology AI-Imaging

Competitive Context - Cardiology AI

Growth & Maturity Highlights - Cardiology Imaging AI

M&A Watch - Fast-Moving Rising Stars

Regulatory Velocity - New Cardiology AI Imaging Clearances (Mar 2024 to June 2025)

Modality-Reach Heatmap - Cardiology AI 2024

Procedure Volumes

AI Applications & Adoption

Future Directions

Neurology Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Why Adoption is Moving Beyond Stroke Triage

Regional Growth Snapshot

Strategic Implications

Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Neurology Imaging AI Worldwide

Fast-Mover M&A Watch-List - Neurology AI

Regulatory Velocity - New Neuro-AI Clearances - Neurology AI Imaging (Mar '24 - Jun '25)

Modality Reach Heat-Map - Neurology AI 2024

Procedure Volumes - Neurology Imaging AI

AI Use-Cases

Market Evolution

Respiratory Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecasts by Region (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)

What Ignited the 2024 Breakout

Regional Growth Snapshot

Strategic Implications

Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Respiratory Imaging AI - World

Fast-Mover M&A Watchlist

Regulatory Velocity - New Respiratory-AI Clearances (Mar '24 - Jun '25)

Modality Reach Heat-Map - Respiratory Imaging AI Worldwide - 2024

Orthopedic/MSK Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecasts by Region (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)

What is Driving Acceleration

Regional Growth Snapshot

Strategic Implications

Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Orthopedic/MSK Imaging AI - World

Fast-Mover M&A Watchlist

Regulatory Velocity - Orthopedic (MSK) Imaging AI Worldwide - (Mar '24 - Jun '25)

Use Cases

AI Solutions

Modality Reach Heat-Map - Orthopedic (MSK) AI

Other Clinical Areas Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecasts by Region (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)

Revenue Breakdown - "Other" Clinical Areas Worldwide (2024)

Sub-Areas, Use Cases, Vendors

Reimbursement Readiness Heatmap

Regulatory Velocity - Other Clinical Areas Imaging AI (Mar '24 - Jun '25)

World Market Analysis by Imaging Modality

Modality Outlook: Where AI Value Pools Shift Through 2032

Global Forecast by Modality (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Market Math & Diffusion Pattern

Strategic Takeaways for Vendors

Modality Definitions

CT Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region - CT Imaging AI (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)

Regional mix in 2032

Adoption Accelerators

Strategic implications for vendors

Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - CT Imaging AI - World

Competitive Dataset - CT AI-Imaging

Growth and Maturity Highlights - CT AI-Imaging Companies

Competitive Context - CT modality AI

Strategic Takeaways for 2024-2027

M&A Watchlist - Global CT AI

Regulatory Velocity - CT-Specific Clearances

Attach-Rate by Region (CT only, 2024)

Revenue Split (Factory vs Retrofit) by Region - CT

Procedure Volumes & Applications

MRI Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region - MRI Imaging AI (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)

Regional Mix in 2032

Competitive Dataset - MRI AI-Imaging

Growth and Maturity Highlights - MRI AI-Imaging Companies

Competitive Context - MRI AI Modality

Strategic Takeaways for 2024 - 2027

M&A Watchlist - Global MRI AI

Regulatory Velocity (MRI-AI Clearances)

Attach-Rate by Region - MRI

Factory vs Retrofit Revenue Split (MRI, 2024)

Procedure Volumes & Applications

X-ray Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region - X-ray Imaging AI (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Regional Split - 2032

Adoption Accelerators

Strategic implications

Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - X-ray Imaging AI - World

Competitive Dataset

Growth and Maturity Highlights - X-ray AI-Imaging Companies

Competitive Context - X-ray Modality AI

Strategic Takeaways 2024-27

Attach-Rate by Region (X-ray, 2024)

Factory vs Retrofit Revenue Split (X-ray, 2024)

Market & Procedure Volumes

Ultrasound Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region - Ultrasound Imaging AI (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Regional Split - 2032

Adoption Accelerators

Strategic Market Implications

Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - Ultrasound AI - World

Competitive Dataset - FY-2024 Ultrasound AI-Imaging (Worldwide)

Growth & Maturity Highlights - Ultrasound AI

Competitive Context - Ultrasound AI

Strategic Takeaways 2024-2027

AI M&A Watchlist - Global Ultrasound

Regulatory Velocity - Ultrasound AI (Mar-23-Mar-24)

Attach-Rate by Region (Ultrasound)

Factory vs Retrofit Revenue Split (Ultrasound)

Market & Procedure Volumes

Nuclear/PET Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide

Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, USD Mill)

Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - Nuclear/PET imaging AI - World

Competitive Dataset - Nuclear/PET AI-Imaging

Growth & Maturity Highlights - Nuclear / PET AI

Competitive Context - Nuclear/PET AI

Strategic Takeaways

M&A Watchlist - Nuclear/PET Imaging

Revenue-Stream Dynamics

World Market Analysis by Clinical Application

Forecast by Clinical Application (2023-2032, USD Mill)

AI Clinical Solutions

World Market Analysis by End-Use Organization

Forecast by End-Use Organization (2023-2032, $US Mill)

World Market Analysis by AI Technology

Forecast by AI Technology (2023-2032, $US Mill)

AI Technology Definitions and Applications

Deep Learning

Computer Vision (Classical)

Machine Learning (Traditional)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotics

Expert Systems

Summary Comparison of AI Technologies

SECTION 5 - REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST

Companies Featured

4D Medical Ltd.

Accuray Inc.

Adiposs SA

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Agfa HealthCare

Aidoc

AIQ Solutions

Airdoc

Annalise.ai

Align X-ray Insights

Artrya

Astute Imaging

Avicenna.ai

AZmed

Baidu

Bayer Radiology

BioMind

Blackford Analysis Ltd.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Brainlab AG

Brainomix Ltd.

BrightHeart.ai

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

CancerCenter.ai

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream

Caristo Diagnostics

CARPL.ai

CathWorks

Cellmatiq GmbH

Cerebra AI

Clarius Mobile Health

Cleerly

Combinostics Oy

ContextFlow GmbH

CoreTechs Labs

CureMetrix

deepc GmbH

DeepHealth (RadNet)

DeepMind (Google)

DeepSight Technology

DeepTek.ai

DEEPNOID INC

Deepwise

Diagnocat

Digital Diagnostics Inc

EchoNous

Elucid BioImaging

Enlitic

Envisionit Deep AI

Exo Inc

Ferrum Health

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Gleamer

Guerbet SA

Heartflow, Inc.

HeartFocus

Heuron

Hologic Inc

Huawei

Huiyihuiying (HY Medical)

Hyperfine

icometrix

ImageBiopsy

Imagen Technologies

Incepto Medical SAS

Infervision

JLK Inc

Koios Medical

Konica Minolta

LPIXEL

Lantheus Holdings

Lunit Inc.

Mediaire GmbH

Median Technologies

Medtronic PLC

Merative L.P.

Microsoft

Mindray Ltd

MSKai

Nanox Imaging Ltd.

Nico-Lab B.V.

NIRAMAI

NVIDIA

Olea Medical

Oracle

Oxipit

Perimeter Medical Imaging

Perspectum

Philips Healthcare

Pro Medicus, Ltd.

Qure.AI

Quibim

Radiobiotics

Rad AI

RapidAI

Samsung Healthcare

ScreenPoint Medical

Segami Corporation

Shenzhen Keya Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Shukun Technology / Careverse

Siemens Healthineers

Sirona Medical

Smart Soft Healthcare (CoLumbo)

Spectral AI

Stryker Corp

Subtle Medical

Synapsica

Tata Elxsi

Tempus AI

Tencent Holdings

Therapixel

Ultromics

United Imaging

Us2.ai

Vara AI

Vista AI

Viz.ai

VoxelCloud

VUNO

Zimmer Biomet

