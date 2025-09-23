AI Transformation in Radiology: Navigating Rising Scans, Stagnant Headcounts, and Evolving Reimbursements

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for AI in Medical Imaging 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Radiology faces a triple squeeze: rising scan volumes, stagnant radiologist head-count, and fast-evolving reimbursement that now rewards computer-assisted detection, triage, and quantification.
AI is no longer experimental; it is operational. Capital allocation is shifting, yet market signals remain noisy - valuations, attach-rate assumptions, and regulatory pace vary sharply by geography and modality. This report cuts through that noise and offers a single, evidence-weighted source of truth.
The World Market for AI in Medical Imaging 2025-2032 report quantifies and explains the fastest-growing slice of diagnostic imaging: software algorithms that detect, triage, quantify or automate findings across CT, MRI, X-ray/DR, Ultrasound and PET/Nuclear studies. The global market reached US $ 2.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US $ 28.4 billion by 2032 - a 29.9 % CAGR driven by enterprise "AI-store" contracts, payer reimbursement codes (NTAP, CADx CPT, Chinese subsidies) and rising scan volumes amid radiologist shortages. North America remains the single largest dollar contributor, but APAC overtakes Europe in growth rate after 2027.
CT and MRI account for >60 % of spend today, while Oncology AI overtakes Neurology by 2028. Seven proprietary frameworks - M, TEM, ARC, GTM Growth-Maturity, Platform-Leverage, Ecosystem Collaboration, and Solution Adoption & Growth - translate thousands of datapoints into four-quadrant visuals that flag where evidence, technical readiness and go-to-market execution converge. Volume One provides the macro view, market analyses + forecasts, strategic frameworks, and Volume Two provides a vendor-level lens on 120 companies.
Report Scope
- Deliverables: Two-volume package - Volume 1 "Market Analysis & Forecasts" and Volume 2 "Company Briefs".
- Segmentation depth: Forecasts cut by five imaging modalities, seven clinical application areas, five geographic regions (twelve individual countries plus regional clusters), three revenue streams, five end-use or buyer segments / organizations, six AI technology categories.
- Time frame: 2023-24 actuals with 2025-2032 outlook;
- Key proprietary analytical frameworks: M Matrix (size vs CAGR hotspots), TEM Map (technology maturity), ARC Index (approvals + reimbursement + clinical evidence), GTM Growth-Maturity Quadrant (vendor trajectory), Platform-Leverage Strip (ARR stickiness), Ecosystem Collaboration, and Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix (suite depth vs scaling velocity).
- Company Briefs: 120 Company profiles with frameworks & proprietary tools (Platform Leverage Strip, Growth & Maturity Heatmap, Attach-Rate Model, Reg-P Matrix. These briefs are decision tools. Numbers are directional, normalized for comparability, and best read alongside the underpinning sensitivity tables. Insights highlight levers - attach rate, modality expansion, and regulatory cadence. Use the Growth & Maturity Heatmap to gauge trajectory; deploy the Insight scenarios to stress test your own assumptions; consult the Watch Items to track each company's execution risk.
- Intended users: OEM and pure-play AI SW comapanies, investors sizing attach-rate upside, hospitals vetting vendor evidence before purchase, and regulators monitoring SaMD clearance velocity.
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION 1 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Why This Market Matters? - the 25-second Read
- Global Growth at a Glance
- Five Strategy Headlines to Internalize
- Where Growth Concentrates - Modality & Clinical Slices
- Regional Pulse - Inflection Points & Watchouts
- Competitive Heat - the Five Moves to Track
- Three-year KPI Outlook (2024-2027)
- Six Board-level Actions for the Next 12?Months
- Methodology Summary
SECTION 2 - RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
SECTION 3 - STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS & FRAMEWORKS
- Outlook (2025-2030)
- Global Market & Procedure Volumes: Contextual Overview.
- Imaging Procedure Volumes
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- World Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032)
- Regional Growth Pattern
- Strategic Implications for Vendors
- Market Size vs. 2024-32 CAGR
- Market Phases
- Market Sensitivity - Tariffs & FX (2024-26)
- Markintel Technology Evolution Matrix (TEM)
- TDIT Stage Definitions & Horizon
- TDIT Quantitative Impact Tags
- Key Inflection Drivers
- Potential Roadblocks
- Actionable Insights
- Markintel Solution Adoption & Growth Matrix - Worldwide
- Immediate Strategic Recommendations
- Marktintel ARC Index (Approvals, Reimbursement, Clinical Validation)
- Markintel ARC Index by Use Case
- Rationale for ARC Index Score by Use Case
- Markintel ARC Index Score by Clinical Area
- Regulatory and Compliance Trends
- FDA Approvals: Key Details
- Global Regulatory Landscape
- FDA Clearances & Emerging Regulatory Landscapes
- Regulatory & Reimbursement Snapshot - Update to Apr 2025
- FDA Imaging-AI Clearances Heatmap, 2018 - 2025 YTD.
- Reimbursement Timeline Snapshot
- FDA Clearances by Modality (cumulative Apr 2025)
- Reimbursement Timeline Detail
- Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Matrix - World Market
- Competitive Dataset - World Market for AI Imaging
- Key Takeaways
- Growth & Maturity Highlights (selected)
- Competitive Landscape and Clusters
- Imaging OEM AI Suites
- AI-first Software Vendors
- Cloud & Platform Enablers
- Regional Champions
- Specialist Niches
SECTION 4 - WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST
- Regional Growth Picture
- World Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, $ Mill)
- Big-5 Regions CAGR Waterfall
- World Market Analysis by Clinical Area
- Global Forecast by Clinical Area (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Oncology Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region - Oncology Imaging AI (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Oncology Imaging AI: From Niche App to Enterprise Platform.
- Regional Growth Snapshot (2023-2032)
- Strategic Implications for Vendors
- Market Momentum & Outlook
- Growth & Maturity Highlights (All Vendors)
- Fast-Mover M&A Targets (Oncology AI)
- Regulatory Velocity - New FDA Clearances Oncology Imaging AI
- Modality-Reach Heatmap - Oncology Imaging AI 2024
- Procedure Volumes
- AI Applications & Adoption Trajectories
- Cardiology Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Cardiology AI - Why Adoption is Breaking Out
- Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Cardiology Imaging AI Worldwide
- Competitive Dataset - Cardiology AI-Imaging
- Competitive Context - Cardiology AI
- Growth & Maturity Highlights - Cardiology Imaging AI
- M&A Watch - Fast-Moving Rising Stars
- Regulatory Velocity - New Cardiology AI Imaging Clearances (Mar 2024 to June 2025)
- Modality-Reach Heatmap - Cardiology AI 2024
- Procedure Volumes
- AI Applications & Adoption
- Future Directions
- Neurology Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Why Adoption is Moving Beyond Stroke Triage
- Regional Growth Snapshot
- Strategic Implications
- Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Neurology Imaging AI Worldwide
- Fast-Mover M&A Watch-List - Neurology AI
- Regulatory Velocity - New Neuro-AI Clearances - Neurology AI Imaging (Mar '24 - Jun '25)
- Modality Reach Heat-Map - Neurology AI 2024
- Procedure Volumes - Neurology Imaging AI
- AI Use-Cases
- Market Evolution
- Respiratory Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecasts by Region (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)
- What Ignited the 2024 Breakout
- Regional Growth Snapshot
- Strategic Implications
- Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Respiratory Imaging AI - World
- Fast-Mover M&A Watchlist
- Regulatory Velocity - New Respiratory-AI Clearances (Mar '24 - Jun '25)
- Modality Reach Heat-Map - Respiratory Imaging AI Worldwide - 2024
- Orthopedic/MSK Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecasts by Region (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)
- What is Driving Acceleration
- Regional Growth Snapshot
- Strategic Implications
- Markintel GTM Growth Maturity Framework - Orthopedic/MSK Imaging AI - World
- Fast-Mover M&A Watchlist
- Regulatory Velocity - Orthopedic (MSK) Imaging AI Worldwide - (Mar '24 - Jun '25)
- Use Cases
- AI Solutions
- Modality Reach Heat-Map - Orthopedic (MSK) AI
- Other Clinical Areas Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecasts by Region (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)
- Revenue Breakdown - "Other" Clinical Areas Worldwide (2024)
- Sub-Areas, Use Cases, Vendors
- Reimbursement Readiness Heatmap
- Regulatory Velocity - Other Clinical Areas Imaging AI (Mar '24 - Jun '25)
- World Market Analysis by Imaging Modality
- Modality Outlook: Where AI Value Pools Shift Through 2032
- Global Forecast by Modality (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Market Math & Diffusion Pattern
- Strategic Takeaways for Vendors
- Modality Definitions
- CT Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region - CT Imaging AI (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)
- Regional mix in 2032
- Adoption Accelerators
- Strategic implications for vendors
- Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - CT Imaging AI - World
- Competitive Dataset - CT AI-Imaging
- Growth and Maturity Highlights - CT AI-Imaging Companies
- Competitive Context - CT modality AI
- Strategic Takeaways for 2024-2027
- M&A Watchlist - Global CT AI
- Regulatory Velocity - CT-Specific Clearances
- Attach-Rate by Region (CT only, 2024)
- Revenue Split (Factory vs Retrofit) by Region - CT
- Procedure Volumes & Applications
- MRI Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region - MRI Imaging AI (2023 - 2032, USD Mill)
- Regional Mix in 2032
- Competitive Dataset - MRI AI-Imaging
- Growth and Maturity Highlights - MRI AI-Imaging Companies
- Competitive Context - MRI AI Modality
- Strategic Takeaways for 2024 - 2027
- M&A Watchlist - Global MRI AI
- Regulatory Velocity (MRI-AI Clearances)
- Attach-Rate by Region - MRI
- Factory vs Retrofit Revenue Split (MRI, 2024)
- Procedure Volumes & Applications
- X-ray Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region - X-ray Imaging AI (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Regional Split - 2032
- Adoption Accelerators
- Strategic implications
- Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - X-ray Imaging AI - World
- Competitive Dataset
- Growth and Maturity Highlights - X-ray AI-Imaging Companies
- Competitive Context - X-ray Modality AI
- Strategic Takeaways 2024-27
- Attach-Rate by Region (X-ray, 2024)
- Factory vs Retrofit Revenue Split (X-ray, 2024)
- Market & Procedure Volumes
- Ultrasound Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region - Ultrasound Imaging AI (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Regional Split - 2032
- Adoption Accelerators
- Strategic Market Implications
- Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - Ultrasound AI - World
- Competitive Dataset - FY-2024 Ultrasound AI-Imaging (Worldwide)
- Growth & Maturity Highlights - Ultrasound AI
- Competitive Context - Ultrasound AI
- Strategic Takeaways 2024-2027
- AI M&A Watchlist - Global Ultrasound
- Regulatory Velocity - Ultrasound AI (Mar-23-Mar-24)
- Attach-Rate by Region (Ultrasound)
- Factory vs Retrofit Revenue Split (Ultrasound)
- Market & Procedure Volumes
- Nuclear/PET Modality Imaging AI Market Worldwide
- Market Forecast by Region (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- Markintel GTM Growth and Maturity Matrix - Nuclear/PET imaging AI - World
- Competitive Dataset - Nuclear/PET AI-Imaging
- Growth & Maturity Highlights - Nuclear / PET AI
- Competitive Context - Nuclear/PET AI
- Strategic Takeaways
- M&A Watchlist - Nuclear/PET Imaging
- Revenue-Stream Dynamics
- World Market Analysis by Clinical Application
- Forecast by Clinical Application (2023-2032, USD Mill)
- AI Clinical Solutions
- World Market Analysis by End-Use Organization
- Forecast by End-Use Organization (2023-2032, $US Mill)
- World Market Analysis by AI Technology
- Forecast by AI Technology (2023-2032, $US Mill)
- AI Technology Definitions and Applications
- Deep Learning
- Computer Vision (Classical)
- Machine Learning (Traditional)
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Robotics
- Expert Systems
- Summary Comparison of AI Technologies
SECTION 5 - REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST
Companies Featured
- 4D Medical Ltd.
- Accuray Inc.
- Adiposs SA
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Agfa HealthCare
- Aidoc
- AIQ Solutions
- Airdoc
- Annalise.ai
- Align X-ray Insights
- Artrya
- Astute Imaging
- Avicenna.ai
- AZmed
- Baidu
- Bayer Radiology
- BioMind
- Blackford Analysis Ltd.
- Bracco Imaging S.p.A.
- Brainlab AG
- Brainomix Ltd.
- BrightHeart.ai
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)
- CancerCenter.ai
- Canon Medical Systems
- Carestream
- Caristo Diagnostics
- CARPL.ai
- CathWorks
- Cellmatiq GmbH
- Cerebra AI
- Clarius Mobile Health
- Cleerly
- Combinostics Oy
- ContextFlow GmbH
- CoreTechs Labs
- CureMetrix
- deepc GmbH
- DeepHealth (RadNet)
- DeepMind (Google)
- DeepSight Technology
- DeepTek.ai
- DEEPNOID INC
- Deepwise
- Diagnocat
- Digital Diagnostics Inc
- EchoNous
- Elucid BioImaging
- Enlitic
- Envisionit Deep AI
- Exo Inc
- Ferrum Health
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Gleamer
- Guerbet SA
- Heartflow, Inc.
- HeartFocus
- Heuron
- Hologic Inc
- Huawei
- Huiyihuiying (HY Medical)
- Hyperfine
- icometrix
- ImageBiopsy
- Imagen Technologies
- Incepto Medical SAS
- Infervision
- JLK Inc
- Koios Medical
- Konica Minolta
- LPIXEL
- Lantheus Holdings
- Lunit Inc.
- Mediaire GmbH
- Median Technologies
- Medtronic PLC
- Merative L.P.
- Microsoft
- Mindray Ltd
- MSKai
- Nanox Imaging Ltd.
- Nico-Lab B.V.
- NIRAMAI
- NVIDIA
- Olea Medical
- Oracle
- Oxipit
- Perimeter Medical Imaging
- Perspectum
- Philips Healthcare
- Pro Medicus, Ltd.
- Qure.AI
- Quibim
- Radiobiotics
- Rad AI
- RapidAI
- Samsung Healthcare
- ScreenPoint Medical
- Segami Corporation
- Shenzhen Keya Medical Technology Co., Ltd
- Shukun Technology / Careverse
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sirona Medical
- Smart Soft Healthcare (CoLumbo)
- Spectral AI
- Stryker Corp
- Subtle Medical
- Synapsica
- Tata Elxsi
- Tempus AI
- Tencent Holdings
- Therapixel
- Ultromics
- United Imaging
- Us2.ai
- Vara AI
- Vista AI
- Viz.ai
- VoxelCloud
- VUNO
- Zimmer Biomet
