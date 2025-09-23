Mr. Electric of The Twin Cities West Metro Opens to Deliver Premier Electrical Services to Plymouth and Surrounding Communities

Plymouth, MN, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Twin Cities West Metro officially opened its doors to serve homeowners and businesses throughout Plymouth and the surrounding Twin Cities West Metro area. The new franchise, owned by Laurence and Sue Levin, addresses the growing demand for reliable electricians in Plymouth , one of Minnesota's most vibrant metropolitan regions, where both residential and commercial development continues to expand rapidly.





Mr. Electric of Twin Cities West Metro owners | Sue Levin & Laurence Levin

"I'm thrilled to bring Mr. Electric's trusted electrical repair services to the Twin Cities West Metro community," said Laurence Levin , owner of Mr. Electric of Twin Cities West Metro. "Our mission is to provide homeowners and businesses with the best electrical services the Twin Cities West Metro has to offer, combining safety-first practices with transparent pricing and exceptional customer care. Whether it's a simple outlet repair or a panel upgrade, our team is committed to delivering the professional, reliable service this community deserves."

Mr. Electric of The Twin Cities West Metro offers a comprehensive range of electrical services designed to meet the diverse needs of modern homes and light commercial properties. Services include electrical safety inspections, panel upgrades and installations, lighting installations and repairs, outlet and switch installations, dedicated circuit installations, EV charger installations, smart home device integration, surge protection, emergency electrical repairs, and code compliance updates.

The locally owned and operated Mr. Electric location serves homeowners across Plymouth and surrounding communities, including Minnetonka, Edina, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, New Hope, Medina, Hopkins, Excelsior, and beyond. With 24/7 customer service availability and same-day response capabilities, Mr. Electric of Twin Cities West Metro ensures that electrical emergencies and routine service needs are addressed promptly and professionally.

"What sets us apart is our commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction," added Levin. "We're not just providing electrical services in Twin Cities West Metro – we're building long-term relationships with our neighbors and contributing to the safety and comfort of every home and business we serve. Our vision is to become the most trusted electrical contractor in the region through consistent excellence and community involvement."

The franchise brings significant expertise to the Twin Cities West Metro market, with an average team experience of 14 years in the electrical industry. All work is performed by licensed and insured Plymouth electricians who prioritize safety and follow meticulous installation and repair procedures. Every service begins with upfront, transparent pricing, ensuring customers understand exactly what to expect with no hidden fees or surprise costs.

As part of the nationally recognized Mr. Electric network, the Twin Cities West Metro benefits from proven systems, ongoing training, and the backing of the Neighborly Done Right Promise®, which guarantees customer satisfaction. The franchise is committed to supporting local economic growth by creating jobs for skilled electricians and partnering with area suppliers and vendors.

Mr. Electric of The Twin Cities West Metro is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, providing customers with complete peace of mind. The company's skilled workforce undergoes continuous training to stay current with evolving electrical codes, safety standards, and emerging technologies, including smart home systems and electric vehicle charging solutions.

For dependable emergency electrical repairs in Plymouth and the neighboring areas, contact Mr. Electric of The Twin Cities West Metro at (763) 465-2202 or visit www.mrelectric.com/twin-cities-west-metro to schedule your service appointment today.

About Mr. Electric of Twin Cities West Metro



Mr. Electric of The Twin Cities West Metro is a locally owned and operated electrical services franchise serving Plymouth, Minnetonka, Edina, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, New Hope, Medina, Hopkins, Excelsior, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in residential and light commercial electrical services, including safety inspections, repairs, installations, and emergency services. As part of the Neighborly network of home service brands, Mr. Electric is committed to providing reliable, professional electrical solutions backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

Press inquiries

Mr. Electric of Twin Cities West Metro

https://mrelectric.com/twin-cities-west-metro

Laurence Levin

laurence.levin@mrelectric.com

+17634652202

15400 28th Ave N, Suite 200, Plymouth, MN 55447, United States